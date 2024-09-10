Mel B speaks out ahead of World Afro Day about stylist’s shocking request for iconic ‘Wannabe’ music video.

The music video for Spice Girls debut single ‘Wannabe’ is one of the most iconic videos of the 90s. It was the first single from the ‘girl power’ pop group that took over the world. Each singer had their own distinguished signature look which led to their very famous nicknames but the music video could have looked very different if one stylist had their way.

Melanie Brown, 49, has opened up about how she was asked to straighten her hair for the music video. The singer - better known as Scary Spice for her big afro hair, loud personality and love for leopard print - has spoken out about the shocking request from a hair stylist on the set of Wannabe.

In a statement posted on Instagram the singer wrote: “The very first video shoot I did as a Spice Girl for Wannabe, the stylists took one look at my hair and told me it had to be straightened. My big hair didn't fit the pop star mould.

"But I stood my ground - backed by my girls - and I sang and danced as me with my big hair, my brown skin and I was totally proud of who I was. I had no idea the impact that video had on thousands of little brown and black girls all over the country.”

Mel B shared the post in support of the Equality Act to protect against Afro hair discrimination campaign ahead of World Afro day on Sunday (September 15). But she’s not the only celebrity to have been discriminated against for their hair.

Many black women have faced discrimination over their locks including Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and Keke Palmer. Music A-listers have hit back at the beauty industry by launching their own products - Beyoncé launched Cécred and Rihanna recently released Fenty Hair, their own hair care ranges to cover the huge gap in the market for hair care products specifically for afro hair.

Here in the UK The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes also launched her own children's hair care range ‘My Little Coco’ because her kids' hair needs aren't being met with products on the shelves.

