The stars of A Very Royal Scandal walked the red carpet for a special UK screening in London.

Ruth Wilson stunned in a plunging black dress with spike straps at the special screening of A Very Royal Scandal on Monday evening (September 9). The actress walked the red carpet alongside the journalist she plays in the new series, Emily Maitlis.

The actress, 42, posed with the journalist, 54, who wore a burgundy sequin dress and is executive producer for the series. The pair were also snapped with Michael Sheen who stars as the Duke of York.

A Very Royal Scandal is a three part series dramatisation of Emily Maitlis’s Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew. The Amazon Prime Video series will look at the lead up to the interview, the ground breaking event and the aftermath.

In the interview Emily Maitlis wore a military style jacket which according to People was given to Ruth Wilson. The actress revealed “She gave me her clothes to wear, She gave me the jacket.” In the series the actress wears a replica jacket but explained Emily had given her the jacket to help Ruth get into character.

Amazon rival Netflix released their version of the interview ‘Scoop’ in April 2024. The series starred Gillian Anderson, Billie Piper and Rufus Sewell with a focus on Prince Andrew. The Amazon Prime Video series will be more focused on Emily Maitlis.

A Very Royal Scandal will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video from September 19.

