Love Rat: Everything you need to know about the new TV series starring Sally Lindsay including release date (Getty)

A brand new psychological thriller is coming to Channel 5 and stars Coronation Street legend Sally Lindsay. The new series Love Rat follows the story of a freshly divorced woman who falls for a man on holiday who could make all her dreams come true, but all is not what it seems.

Sally Lindsay stars as Emma (Sally Lindsay) in the new TV show. The newly single Emma has recently divorced her husband Pete (Neil Morrissey) and is estranged from her daughter. She decides to escape and have a holiday in Cyprus. Whilst on holiday, she meets Niko (Gerald Kyd), the handsome, wealthy owner of the hotel.

After many romantic dates, Niko suggests she forgets her life in the UK and move in with him and into his luxury villa. Swept off her feet and to the shock of her family, Emma agrees. Nico asks for a “short-term” loan to complete the sale of the villa which Emma happily agrees to, but then Nico her money and her dreams of a new life completely disappear.

Who stars in Channel 5 series Love Rat?

The cast includes Sally Lindsay as the lead role Emma and Gerald Kyd as Niko. Gerald is best known for starring in TV series Casualty and The Swarm. Men Behaving Badly actor Neil Morrisey plays Pete, Emma’s ex husband alongside Imogen King as Emma's estranged daughter Susie.

When is the release date for Love Rat?

The new series Love Rat will be available to watch on Channel 5 from Monday March 11 and will air over four consecutive nights.