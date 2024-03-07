Netflix’s new Guy Ritchie series “The Gentlemen” starring Theo James and Kayla Scodelairo arrives on the streaming giant today, with the eight-episode series getting some positive reviews so far. The series currently sits on a 74% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes with Empire Magazine’s review echoing a similar sentiment here at Nationalworld.

“Perhaps a smaller number of episodes could have saved The Gentlemen from verging on disengaging. Instead, it scrapes by playing Ritchie’s greatest hits,” writes Beth Webb. That was a similar issue that was discussed in this week’s Screen Babble podcast - where I also agreed that perhaps shortening to six episodes might have been a better option.

Regardless, the anticipation of the series for Guy Ritchie fans has been huge, with many hoping the series has the same success as his other film-to-TV adaptations “Lock, Stock…” and “Snatch.”

But for those impatient to sit through all eight episodes or just generally want things spoiled so they don’t have to watch the series (each to their own), or the ending involving Edward and Susie didn’t quite make sense, then NationalWorld TV is here to give you a run down what happened at the end of “The Gentlemen” episode eight. Heavy spoilers ahead

What happens at the end of Netflix’s “The Gentlemen”?

By the start of Episode 8, we discover that London “entrepreneur” Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone) was looking to sell his weed-growing business to the highest bidder, entrusting Edward (Theo James) and Susie (Kalya Scodelairo) to make sure the suitable buyers are vetted before they put in their bids via carrier pigeon.

Edward however, having developed a taste for the criminal underworld throughout the series, decides he also wants to put in a bid to buy the business from Bobby, managing to pull in deals with some individuals including Collins (Max Beasley), who we previously discovered had made a deal to undertake a hostile takeover of Glass’ business. In total, Eddie and Susie make £235 million to make a bid on the business - not just because Eddie is enjoying the taste of the criminal underworld but to prevent Stanley Johnston “with a T” (Giancarlo Esposito) from transforming the weed-growing business into a methamphetamine distribution business.

But as it transpires, Bobby Glass was not looking to sell off his business but instead, see how effective the team of Eddie and Susie could be in negotiating and handling other people within the criminal underworld of the series. With an additional £235 million, Bobby can now expand his business internationally, with both Eddie and Susie potentially buying into the business rather than buying it outright - leading to the possibility of a second season.