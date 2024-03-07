Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Screen Babble team return for another podcast this week, as host Kelly Crichton is joined by NationalWorld’s resident TV and Film critics, Steven Ross and Benjamin Jackson, to chat about what we’ve been watching in the last seven days, and what you could be watching this weekend on TV.

On this week’s episode, Benjii discusses Guy Ritchie’s new Netflix series based on his 2019 film. “The Gentlemen” stars Theo James and Kayla Scodelario and while it picks up where Matthew McConaughey left off somewhat, is it a “Lock, Stock” for your weekend viewing or will something else “Snatch” your attention away?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven takes us back to an era of British comedy where the alternative comedy sect reigned supreme, and perhaps even became known more for their characters in the iconic ‘80s series than they’d like to have been. “The Young Ones” turned the likes of Rik Mayall, Ade Edmondson and Alexei Sayle into household names, having cut their teeth as part of “The Comic Strip.”

How to watch this week’s shows

How to follow Screen Babble

Screen Babble is available to download on all podcast platforms, including Apple and Spotify. You can watch Screen Babble on Freeview Channel 276, Shots!

You can join the conversation on our Screen Babble Facebook group. If you’ve enjoyed the show or found it useful, we’d love you to give us a rating and review, as it helps us to reach more listeners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can also follow our TV coverage on Twitter through @NationalWorldTV - as well as @steven_jross, @kelc100 and @b_jackson_nw We’re also on Instagram and threads as @steven_jrossnationalworld.