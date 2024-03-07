Screen Babble Podcast Episode 68 | The Gentlemen, The Young Ones, Spaceman and Celebrity Big Brother
The Screen Babble team return for another podcast this week, as host Kelly Crichton is joined by NationalWorld’s resident TV and Film critics, Steven Ross and Benjamin Jackson, to chat about what we’ve been watching in the last seven days, and what you could be watching this weekend on TV.
On this week’s episode, Benjii discusses Guy Ritchie’s new Netflix series based on his 2019 film. “The Gentlemen” stars Theo James and Kayla Scodelario and while it picks up where Matthew McConaughey left off somewhat, is it a “Lock, Stock” for your weekend viewing or will something else “Snatch” your attention away?
Steven takes us back to an era of British comedy where the alternative comedy sect reigned supreme, and perhaps even became known more for their characters in the iconic ‘80s series than they’d like to have been. “The Young Ones” turned the likes of Rik Mayall, Ade Edmondson and Alexei Sayle into household names, having cut their teeth as part of “The Comic Strip.”
Alongside discussions about those two shows, the team also talked about what they’ve watched over the past seven days, including the re-relaunch of “Celebrity Big Brother” on ITV and the curious case of what to think of Adam Sandler’s latest Netflix film, “Spaceman.”
How to watch this week’s shows
- “The Gentlemen” is available now on Netflix
- “The Young Ones” is available on BBC iPlayer
- “Spaceman” is available on Netflix
- “Dune: Part Two” is in cinemas now
- “Celebrity Big Brother” continues on ITV1 and ITVX
