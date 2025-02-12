Helen Flanagan felt "self-conscious" before having breast enhancement surgery.

The former 'Coronation Street' star underwent the operation in 2023 after years of breast-feeding her three children left her with "saggy" skin - and she has no regrets about changing her body because it's given her a huge confidence boost.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "I breast fed three babies for three years in total. At the end you could have tied my boobs in a bow ... though I have no regrets at all in breast feeding my babies ... I’m glad I didn’t have to have a lift and I could have them naturally lifted by the implants."

Helen is mum to Matilda, nine, Delilah, six and Charlie, three years, with her former partner Scott Sinclair and she decided to have the operation after losing weight in the aftermath of their split in 2022.

She went on: "I lost a lot of weight from my break up and I didn’t want my boobs to be too big for my frame but I needed them to fill out the skin that needed lifting. Now they are just perfect for my frame and I feel they are really natural, like my boobs before my kids.

"When I look back to when I really wanted my surgery done it was sad as I didn’t feel confident and sexy with their dad, I always had to have a bra on and I was so self conscious about my boobs.

"I remember crying in the shower after when I finished feeding Delilah as I just didn’t feel like me and I was so self conscious of my boobs and how the skin just sagged, even though there [their] dad always said I was beautiful."

Helen went on to explain she wanted to make sure she was "done" having children before getting the surgery, but admits she doesn't know whether she will have more kids in the future.

She added: "I waited till after Charlie to have my boobs done ... I don’t think I’ll ever have a baby again though, I think it’s sad as women to say: 'That’s me done now, never ever again' so I’d rather say it’s highly unlikely for me that I will ever have another baby again.

"I think because for me it would be nice to get my life a bit calmer again and being a mum and struggling on and off sometimes with mental health it can be hard so I’d rather just put all my focus on my beautiful babies that I do have and our bonds will just get closer ( I hope) the older they get."