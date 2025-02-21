Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coronation Street fans are being warned that ITV has removed an episode from air on Friday evening (February 21).

The ITV soap normally airs in the 7.30pm slot on Friday evenings. However, this week will see Corrie fans miss out on their Friday fix of the drama on the cobbles.

Bosses have pulled an episode of Corrie from the schedule to make way for another programme. Here’s everything you need to know.

Why is Coronation Street not on TV tonight?

Corrie is missing from tonight’s ITV schedule live coverage of the Women’s Nations League will be airing instead. ITV1 and STV will air the live match between England’s Lionesses and Portugal, the first fixture of this year’s Nations League tournament.

Coverage of the match begins at 7.30pm, which would normally be Corrie’s spot in the ITV schedule. The match kicks off at 7.45pm.

When will Coronation Street be back?

Corrie fans are also warned that next week’s Friday slot on February 28 will also be interrupted. This is due to ITV and STV broadcasting live coverage of the FA Cup fifth round match between Aston Villa and Cardiff City.

However, episodes of the soap will air as normal in the earlier parts of the week, meaning that Corrie will be back on screens at 8pm on Monday, February 24. Subsequent episodes will air at 8pm on Wednesday, February 26, and at 9pm on Thursday, February 27.

It comes after ITV announced a huge shake-up of the broadcaster’s soap schedule, due to be implemented in 2026. Bosses revealed that the amount of soap content - including Emmerdale and Corrie - will be cut by one hour per week, amid reports of budget concerns at both shows.