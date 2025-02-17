Kym Marsh splits with boyfriend Sam Thomas, 29, as insider spills the beans on Corrie star's relationship
Marsh, who played Michelle Connor on ITV soap Coronation Street, had been dating 29-year-old Sam Thomas. But the 48-year-old and him quietly ended their romance before Christmas, following the end of their time touring together.
The news comes despite the pair previously referring to each other as “soulmates” in affectionate social media posts. While they had been open about their relationship online, neither Kym nor Sam shared any posts about one another on Valentine’s Day last week.
The former couple also spent Christmas Day and New Year’s Day separately, each documenting their individual celebrations with their followers.
Speaking to the Sun, an insider said: “Kym and Sam fell head over heels when they first met and couldn’t wait to tell the world. But once Kym’s role in 101 Dalmatians ended it became harder to spend time together and some of the magic they had at the beginning just disappeared.
“It’s such a shame, especially before Christmas but Kym surrounded herself with family. There is no hard feelings, it was all very cordial.”
At the age of 29, Sam is the same age as Kym’s son David - a fact that drew the ire of trolls on social media, forcing the former Coronation Street star to publicly defend herself from negative comments.
