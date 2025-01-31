Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matt Milburn who plays Tommy Orpington is set to return to Coronation Street almost a year after he left for a new life in Spain. According to reports the actor has returned to the ITV soap and scenes will be aired in the next few weeks.

Tommy was last seen on the cobbles last year before embarking on a new life in the sun with Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) after their affair was exposed to her family. The Sun reported a source revealed: "Matt will be back for a little stint in the spring and then he'll go again." They added: “He was back filming the first week of January after his run in panto over Christmas came to an end.”

This comes after Sue Cleaver, Colson Smith and Charlotte Jordan recently announced they are leaving the soap later this year. Soap legend Helen Worth also left on Christmas Day after 50 years in Weatherfield.

Matt Milburn first appeared on Coronation Street in 2016 and has appeared several times since. He is also known for his role as Joe Spencer in Hollyoaks (2003-2006) and as Nicky Pritchard in Emmerdale (2011). Matt is reportedly married to wife Kelly but the couple keep their relationship private.

