Model, Annie Kilner is the wife of Manchester City player Kyle Walker. The pair share four children Riaan, Roman, Kairo, and Renzo | Getty Images

Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner is reportedly in talks to join the cast of this year’s Celebrity Big Brother.

The former Manchester City star may have just made the move to Italy to join AC Milan, but Annie could be staying into the UK as she is said to be eyeing up a £750,000 deal to join the hit ITV reality show. However, before signing on the dotted line, the 32-year-old is said to have made one huge stipulation to producers.

The Sun reports that Annie has agreed to sign on only if her love rival Lauryn Goodman does not also appear on the show. Kyle’s affair with the 34-year-old influencer and model hit the headlines after she revealed that the footballer had fathered a second child with her despite still being married to Annie, who was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child when the scandalous affair came to light.

Annie filed for divorce from the Kyle in late 2024, but the couple are said to be putting the separation on hold. She was recently seen with their children supporting the footballer in Milan before his first game for the Serie A club.

A source close to the WAG told The Sun: “Annie finally wants to be the one who talks about her marriage. She’s fed up with everyone else having a say. It’s the first time she would have spoken on TV.”

ITV bosses are said to be keen to sign a WAG up for this year’s Celebrity Big Brother after the success of Coleen Rooney on the latest series of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

The source added: “It would also be a stipulation Lauryn wouldn’t be a surprise guest, as that would be carnage. Annie wants the opportunity to make her own money and wants the public to see her as a woman in her own right, not Kyle’s downtrodden wife.

“It could be the start of a new career for Annie and an exciting move. Producers dropped Lauryn for Annie, as they knew landing Annie would be a massive boost, as she has never publicly spoken about the dramas of her marriage to Kyle.

Kyle Walker fathered two children with model and influencer Lauryn Goodman | Getty

“They’re prepared to set a new precedent with fees, too, and have deep pockets. After seeing pal Coleen do so well in the jungle, it has given Annie the confidence to branch out herself.”

It comes after reports that Lauryn had been tapped to sign up for Celebrity Big Brother last month, but a production source told The Sun that bosses are “focusing their resources” on Annie instead. ITV bosses have not yet confirmed an official line-up at this point.

Celebrity Big Brother is due to return to screens this spring with hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.