Manchester City captain Kyle Walker is set to join AC Milan on loan for the remainder of the season.

According to reports, the two clubs have reached an agreement over a deal which will give the Italian side the option to buy the 34-year-old in the summer.

Walker will now travel to Italy to complete the formalities of the move. The England right-back informed Man City of his wish to leave the club and seek opportunities abroad earlier this month.

It is thought his wife Annie Kilner will be moving out there with him as the pair look to patch up their rocky relationship.

Walker has endured a difficult campaign at Man City and has not started a game since their derby loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on December 15. He has been left out of their matchday squad altogether for their last four games.

The right back has helped Man City win 17 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League, since joining the club in a £45m switch from Tottenham in 2017.

He previously came close to leaving when Bayern Munich showed interest in the summer of 2023 but he opted to stay and sign a new contract with City, which runs until 2026.