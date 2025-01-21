Kyle Walker is set to leave Manchester City on a loan move to AC Milan. | Getty Images

The tumultuous relationship between Kyle Walker and his wife could become very intense over the next few months.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Manchester City star’s marriage to Annie Kilner has been on a rocky path ever since his affair with Lauryn Goodman - which led to him fathering two children with her - emerged.

It had been heavily rumoured that the couple were heading for divorce, but having spent Christmas Day last year with Kilner, she and Walker appear to have somewhat patched things up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now, the England international is on the verge of joining AC Milan, and is expected to arrive in Italy today (January 21) to finalise a deal. According to Goal.com, after telling manager Pep Guardiola that he wanted to leave, Walker received offers from multiple Saudi Pro League sides, but wanted to stay in Europe to work on his relationship with Kilner.

Kyle Walker is set to leave Manchester City on a loan move to AC Milan. | Getty Images

If he signs the paperwork, Walker will be joining the Serie A giants on loan, with a reported option to buy for €5m down the line. This also means there is little point in Walker buying a house while he’s out in Italy.

To that end, details of the pair’s living arrangements have been leaked - and they are likely to be getting very cosy over the next few months.

The Daily Mail has reported that the couple will be staying in a hotel room together in Italy, with their most likely destination being the Bulgari Hotel in Milan. Accessible only via a private road, the most expensive suite costs £16,800 per night.

Walker was not included in Manchester City’s squad last weekend, where Guardiola’s side beat Ipswich Town 6-0 at Portman Road.