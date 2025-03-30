For those of you who are fans of Celebrity Big Brother, you won’t have to wait long until it is back on our screens. The show will once again be hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best and kicks off on ITV1 on April 7.

When it comes to the ‘celebrities’ appearing in the show, the stars are not yet confirmed but the rumoured line up includes Tommy Fury who was reportedly due to appear in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here but pulled out at the last minute.

Other stars reportedly being lined up include Kaleb Cooper, who is best known for appearing on farming documentary show Clarkson's Farm, former EastEnders star Danny Dyer, TV star Eamonn Holmes, actor Joe Locke who had the lead role in the Netflix series Heartstopper and comedian and presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg. To find out more about the rumoured line-up, take a look at this article.

One Hollywood star who reportedly won’t be appearing in Celebrity Big Brother is actress Goldie Hawn who is believed to have turned down an offer of up to £1 million.

However, a source told The Sun that “Goldie would have been a massive coup for Celebrity Big Brother.

“She is a Hollywood legend so would have had plenty of tales to spill on the rich and famous.

“Bosses were hoping to replicate the success of Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh who were a hit on last year’s series thanks to their lack of filter and celebrity gossip.

“Goldie was flattered by the offer, which was massive, as much as £1million, but she decided now wasn’t the right time for her.”

Over the years, there have been plenty of A-list stars who have reportedly turned down the chance to appear on Celebrity Big Brother.

NationalWorld takes a look at the stars who have said no to the show.

From left to right: Goldie Hawn, Lord Sugar and Joan Collins Goldie Hawn is the latest star to reportedly turn down Celebrity Big Brother, Lord Sugar and Joan Collins have also said no to appearing on the show

Goldie Hawn attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California Actress Goldie Hawn has reportedly turned down an offer of up to £1million to appear on Celebrity Big Brother 2025

Lord Sugar According to reports, Lord Sugar "politely declined" an offer to star in Celebrity Big Brother