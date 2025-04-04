Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Legendary 90s singer Chesney Hawkes has remained coy over rumours that he is about to join the Celebrity Big Brother house.

A leaked lineup was reported by The Sun earlier this week that saw the ‘One and Only’ singer named as one of the celebrities taking part in this year’s series. The series is set to kick off on Monday evening (April 2), with 13 celebrities named as those set to step foot into the famous house.

Chesney, 53, was teased about the rumours during an appearance on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X. Chris immediately launch into coaxing the singer into spilling the beans about the show, saying: “This is great timing. Maybe bad timing for you. There are rumours around about today.”

Singer Chesney Hawkes has hinted towards his involvement with this year's Celebrity Big Brother during an appearance on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X. | Radio X

After Chesney coyly shrugged this off, Chris pressed further saying that there were “rumours” of the singer “potentially being on a reality TV show”. After back and forth between the pair, where Chesney deflected and asked if Chris was going in himself, the veteran radio presenter then asked the musician straight: “What is your official line on are you going into the Celebrity Big Brother house?”

The radio show’s producer Pippa Taylor toyed more with Chesney, imitating the singer by saying: “I can neither confirm nor deny!” Chesney didn’t give up the answer directly but instead said: “Well, we’ll just have to wait and see, won’t we?”

Moving the conversation along, Chris told Chesney that if he were “hypothetically” going into the house, he would be living with Hollywood legend and ex-professional boxer Mickey Rourke if the leaked lineup is to be believed. He said: “Now, obviously, you’re not going in. Let’s just park that idea. But imagine if you were to be doing it, you'd be sleeping in the same bedroom as Mickey Rourke!”

Chesney responded: “Well, that would be crazy if that was happening.”

Excitement is building for the second series of the Celebrity Big Brother revival, which launches next week. As well as Chesney and Mickey, stars such as JoJo Siwa, Patsy Palmer, Michael Fabricant and Daley Thompson are all rumoured to be taking part.

Last year saw TV personality David Potts crowned winner of the returning series of Celebrity Big Brother. The show was confirmed for return in late 2024, before the premiere of the civilian series.

Celebrity Big Brother series 24 launches at 9pm on Monday, April 7 on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.