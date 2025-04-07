How will celebrities fare inside the Celebrity Big Brother house for 2025. | Initial TV/ ITV

Rumours about who is entering the Celebrity Big Brother house have been swirling for months but the presenters of the show are aiming for a big shock.

Unofficial lists have been leaked and it seems most of the guests are now well known but AJ Odudu and Will Best want the stars themselves to be clueless about 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

The pair will host the launch of the latest series of the ITV reality show tonight and would love for a repeat of last year – when Louis Walsh entered the house with no idea what was going to happen on the show – as it stirs up more drama.

Will, 40, told the Metro newspaper: "Ideally, you want someone like Louis Walsh who doesn't know the format, doesn't know what the hell is going on."

AJ added: "The concern can be getting a bunch of celebrities who are all media trained and know how to dodge questions, all of that jazz. What you truly want is somebody who isn't afraid to spill the tea, give some gossip and really draw back the curtain of their celebrity lifestyle."

Who is going on Celebrity Big Brother?

Danny Beard, Ella Rae Wise, Daley Thompson, JoJo Siwa, Jack P. Shepherd, Mickey Rourke, Donna Preston, Patsy Palmer, Chris Hughes, Chesney Hawkes, Trisha Goddard, Michael Fabricant and Angelica Bell.

The 37-year-old presenter AJ stressed that the producers won't be engineering drama on the new series after Ekin-Su Culculoglu claimed she was a victim of bad editing last year as she clashed with the pair during her exit interview.

AJ said: "I feel like there is a sincere fairness when myself and Will interview anybody. We are literally asking questions regarding the goings-on in the house as we have watched it. Those things haven't been edited into your body.

"Obviously, the show is a one-hour cut-down of a 24-hour filming cycle but the misconception people have about Big Brother is the sound engineers and producers go in there and plant things, or they interact with housemates face to face."

Meanwhile, AJ previously called for TV bosses to hire more presenters with regional accents. The star, who hails from Blackburn in Lancashire, has urged executives to make sure there are "more diverse faces and voices" on the small screen. Odudu said: "One of my dreams is to see more diverse faces and voices on our screens. I think it's really important that TV isn't London-centric and people from all walks of life are given opportunities, no matter what their background is, and no matter what they sound like or look like."