Daytime talk-show legend Trisha Goddard is set to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The daytime TV star made her name on screens across the UK in the late 90s and noughties. Trisha will join 12 other rumoured names who will be joining Celebrity Big Brother this year, including Mickey Rourke, Daley Thompson and JoJo Siwa.

Trisha’s stint in the CBB house comes years after she was at the height of her TV fame. The star is also currently battling a major health condition as she joins the cast of CBB.

Who is Trisha Goddard?

Trisha Goddard will be heading into the Celebrity Big Brother house. | Getty Images

Trisha Goddard, 67, is best know as being a television personality who grew to fame in the late 90s with her eponymous chat-show Trisha. The show was a huge hit in the UK, where it initially aired as part of ITV’s mid-morning lineup, before moving to Channel 5 in 2005.

The show’s format was likened to US chat-shows such as The Jerry Springer Show and Maury. Trisha features guests that were members of the public talking about certain topics and also featured the use of DNA and lie detector results, that would go on to spawn similar show in the UK including The Jeremy Kyle Show.

Trisha, which was then named Trisha Goddard, ended in 2010 after 12 years on air. The TV host then moved to the US, where she worked behind-the-scenes on Maury as a conflict resolution expert and later launching her own US show ‘The Trisha Goddard Show’, which ran from 2012 until 2014.

Trisha has also made appearances in show such as Doctor Who, Fat Friends and Little Britain over the years. She returned to the UK to take part in the 12th series of Dancing On Ice in 2020, and later joined talkRADIO as a host before taking up a role on the station's partner TV channel TalkTV.

Does Trisha Goddard have cancer?

Trisha was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008. She revealed at the time that she had been diagnosed after a lump was found during a routine mammogram.

The TV star underwent chemotherapy for the cancer and later revealed that she had been declared cancer-free.

However, in February 2024, Trisha revealed that the breast cancer had returned, this time at stage four. The diagnosis was made in 2023, but she delayed making a public statement to be able to work as normal.

Trisha revealed that the breast cancer she is currently battling is treatable but not curable. She told Hello! magazine: “It's not going to go away. And with that knowledge comes grief, and fear. But I must keep enjoying what I have always enjoyed.”

Who is Trisha Goddard married to?

Trisha is currently married to her partner Allen, whom she resides with in Connecticut in the United States. The couple married in August 2022 after four years together.

The TV star has previously been married three times. She first married Australian politician Robert Nestdale after meeting him while working as a flight attendant in 1985, however the marriage was short-lived with Trisha claiming that Robert, who died from AIDS in 1989, was abusive to her during their relationship.

She married television producer Mark Grieve in 1993. They had two children together before splitting in 1996. She then went on to marry mental health professional Peter Gianfrancesco in 1998 before their divorce in 2017.