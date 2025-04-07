Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hollywood legend Mickey Rourke is swapping film acting for showcasing his true self on the TV as he prepares to move in to the Celebrity Big Brother house tonight.

The 72-year-old Oscar-nominated actor and former professional boxer is just one of the famous faces who will be moving in to the Big Brother house tonight, when this year’s Celebrity Big Brother launches, according to a leaked confirmed line-up list.

Outspoken Mickey is a coup for producers, with a source telling The Sun: “The tales that man has to tell will no doubt be legendary and bosses hope it could replicate the success of Sharon [Osbourne] last year, who was very loose-lipped when it came to dishing the dirt on famous faces.”

But, who exactly is Mickey? What films is he best known for, is he still acting now, is he still boxing now, is he in a relationship, does he have any children and what’s his net worth? This is all you need to know about him.

Who is Mickey Rourke?

Mickey, whose full name is Philip Andre "Mickey" Rourke Junior, is a famed Hollywood actor and also a former professional boxer. Mixing the two careers hasn’t always worked out well for him. He became an amateur fighter in his teens, but also decided to pursue an acting career.

He was born in, in Schenectady, New York, in September 1952. From age 14 to 25, Mickey had a record of 27 wins and three defeats, but he suffered numerous concussions. Aa a result, doctors advised him to take a year off and rest, Rourke eventually quit boxing temporarily.

This is when he focused more on acting, and throughout the 1980s he had many starring roles and gained status as an accomplished actor but also a sex symbol. His career took a downturn in the early 1990s, however, due to reports of difficult behaviour on set. He then left acting to return to his professional boxing career.

This is when his appearance started to change as his boxing injuries caused damage to his face. Mickey made an acting comeback with his Oscar-nominated performance in The Wrestler in 2008 - however, he later admitted his regrets over taking steroids and consuming large meals six times a day to gain weight for his role in the film.

There’s no denying that his face has changed throughout his career, and he has even admitted to having surgery. He said in 2009 that “most of it (his surgeries) was to mend the mess of my face after the boxing.” But, he’s also reportedly had numerous cosmetic procedures for aesthetic reasons.

What films was Mickey Rourke in and does he still act?

Mickey was celebrated as a Hollywood heartthrob in his acting heyday during the 1980s and 1990s. At that time, his handsome looks made him a leading man. He is best-known for his roles in Sin City, The Wrestler, Iron Man 2 and Angel Heart.

His last big film was The Wrestler in 2008, and since then he’s been appearing in less well-known indie films. He last appeared in a film called Jade, which was released earlier this year, according to his IMDB page. He also has eight upcoming films, which are at various stages between production and completion and are likely to be released in the next year or two.

Is Mickey Rourke still boxing?

Mickey has retired from boxing. His 2014 return to the ring, which was his last appearance, remains a notable event in his career however. At the time, the then 62-year-old entered to the ring for an exhibition match, winning against a younger fighter called Elliot Seymour.

Who is Mickey Rourke in a relationship with?

The star has had several high-profile relationships, which includes two marriages. His previous girlfriends include Terry Farrell and Sasha Volkova.

In 1981, he married Debra Feuer, who he met on the set of TV movie Hardcase and who co-starred with him in the 1988 film Homeboy as his love interest. The marriage ended a year later, but the two have remained good friends, according to an interview Feuer gave in 2009.

Mickey married his Wild Orchid co-star Carré Otis in 1992. In 1994, however, he was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse. The charges were later dropped and the couple reconciled before starring together in Exit in Red. Their marriage ultimately ended in December 1998.

From 2009 to 2015, he had a relationship with Ukrainian-born German model Anastassija Makarenko, but it’s thought he has been single since that romance came to an end. He stated during an interview with Piers Morgan in 2022 that he has been single for the past 7 years.

Does Mickey Rourke have any children?

No, Mickey does not have any children.

What is Mickey Rourke’s net worth?

Mickey has a net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How much is Mickey Rourke being paid for Celebrity Big Brother?

The actor has reportedly signed a seven-figure sum to join this year’s CBB house. If true, this would make him the highest paid housemate in the history of the show.

Last year, Sharon Osbourne reportedly earned a substantial £100,000 per day for her brief stint as a "lodger" in the house. The late David Gest appeared on series 17 of CBB in 2016 and was reportedly paid £600,000. Katie Price was reportedly paid £500,000 to appear in series 15 of the show in 2015.

* Celebrity Big Brother 2025 will begin tonight ()Monday April 7) on ITV 1 and ITV X at 9pm.