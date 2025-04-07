Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

JoJo Siwa, one of this year’s Celebrity Big Brother housemates, is an American reality TV star who is used to sharing her life with TV cameras.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The star is no stranger to being recorded, as reality TV viewers have watched her grow up on the hit US reality show Dance Moms.

The 21-year-old first appeared on the show in 2015 before being snapped up as a kids’ TV star by Nickelodeon, which launched her huge career that included TV shows, her YouTube channel and a huge merchandise range including popular hair bows, toys, and clothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now JoJo’s older, she has moved away from her bubblegum children’s TV persona, and has since launched her music career. She’s also outspoken on social media, including TikTok, where she often speaks about being a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The star is reportedly hoping to make a splash in the UK, with producers hoping she’s not be afraid to speak up in the house. So, just who is JoJo Siwa, what has she done throughout her career, who’s in her family, who is she in a relationship with and what’s her net worth? Here’s everything you need to know about the CBB housemate.

Singer and former child star JoJo Siwa is reportedly crossing the pond to be part of the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 cast. | ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images

Who is JoJo Siwa?

JoJo, real name Joelle Joanie Siwa, is a singer, dancer, actress, and reality TV personality. From 2015 to 2016, at the age of 12, she appeared as a dancer on two seasons of the reality television show Dance Moms alongside her mother, Jessalynn Siwa.

Following on from her reality TV rise to fame Siwa, who was known for her bold and bright clothing, signed to Nickelodeon and acted in various shows and films from 2017 onwards. With Nickelodeon, she released several children's songs and her own feature film, The J Team, in 2021. All of this success lead to her being included on Time's annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She’s also enjoyed a flourishing singing career. Her music video to her song "Boomerang" has been viewed over one billion times. In 2024, Siwa she started her post-Nickelodeon career with the extended play Guilty Pleasure, which included the single "Karma" and was met with mixed reviews. Last year, she re-branded herself with a new edgy look which included black clothing and make-up.

In 2021, Siwa competed on the thirtieth season of Dancing with the Stars, the American version of Strictly Come Dancing, in which she was part of the first same-sex dancing partnership in the show's history. She and her partner, Jenna Johnson, ultimately came second. On April 4 2022, she became a judge for the seventeenth season of So You Think You Can Dance. She returned to the show as a judge for the eighteenth season last year.

JoJo Siwa rose to fame on reality television show Dance Moms | Getty Images

Who is JoJo Siwa in a relationship with?

Siwa is now in a relationship with Australian influencer Kath Ebbs, which she publicly announced in January 2025.

The star has had numerous relationships previously. She was first known to be in a relationship with TikTok star Mark Bontempo from August to November 2020. Siwa then came out as being part of the LGBTQ+ community on social media in January 2021, initially saying she didn’t want to label her sexuality. She has since shared that she is no longer attracted to men, and now identifies as lesbian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Siwa had an on and off relationship with Kylie Prew from February 2021 to June 2022. She also dated social media content creator Avery Cyrus from August to December 2022, and dancer Dakayla Wilson from August to November 2024.

Who is in JoJo Siwa’s family?

The star’s mum is Jessalynn Siwa (née Lombardi), a professional dance instructor from Iowa, and her dad is Tom Siwa, a chiropractor from Nebraska. She has one sibling, an older brother named Jayden Siwa, who was previously also a vlogger like his sister but is now a real estate agent.

She reportedly has a net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.