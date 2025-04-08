Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It may have just kicked off but the first eviction of Celebrity Big Brother 2025 is just around the corner...

Thirteen celebrities stepped into the famous house during the latest series’ launch episode on Monday evening (April 7). Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke, soap stars Jack P. Shepherd and Patsy Palmer, US pop star and influencer JoJo Siwa, and former Olympian Daley Thompson were among the stars.

Viewers got their first taste of the new housemates during Monday’s episode, as all 13 stars entered the house. First impressions are everything, with some viewers left shocked as Mickey entered the house and appeared to ogle host AJ Odudu and some even calling for his removal or quick eviction.

Former Tory MP Michael Fabricant also received a frosty welcome from the live audience. On the flip side, other viewers praised daytime legend Trisha as she opened up on how her stage four cancer battle impacted her decision to join the show.

The celebs may have only had a few hours on our screens so far but a live eviction is already on the horizon. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the first eviction on Celebrity Big Brother?

ITV has confirmed that the first eviction will take place on Friday, April 11. The show will air live on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player at 9pm.

Voting for the eviction is normally announced in-show, with nominations set to be shown on the show throughout the week.

Who is favourite to be evicted from Celebrity Big Brother first?

According to Oddschecker.com, Michael Fabricant is bottom of the odds to be crowned the winner, meaning that he could be seen as the favourite to be evicted first.

Other stars treading water in the Celebrity Big Brother winner odds are Daley Thompson and Mickey Rourke, the latter of whom was heavily impacted by his controversial entrance.

Former Love Island star Chris Hughes is currently favourite to win, followed by RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Danny Beard, and Corrie star Jack P. Shepherd. Although, this could all change within a matter of days, when viewers get to know the stars a little more and nominations are announced.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX, and STV Player.