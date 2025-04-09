Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mickey Rourke has been issued a formal warning by Big Brother producers after making homophobic remarks towards fellow housemate JoJo Siwa in scenes filmed for Wednesday night’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

The incident occurred during a conversation in which Rourke, 72, made inappropriate comments about Siwa’s sexuality. The 21-year-old singer, dancer, and social media star publicly came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021 and later confirmed in interviews that she identifies as a lesbian. She is currently in a relationship with someone who is non-binary.

During their chat, Rourke asked: "Do you like girls or boys?" To which JoJo replied: "Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary." Rourke then responded: "If I stay longer than four days, you won't be gay anymore." JoJo replied firmly: "I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship."

Later in the garden, Rourke was heard speaking to fellow housemate Chris and said: "I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick." JoJo overheard the remark and called it out: "That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning." Chris attempted to intervene, telling Rourke: "You can’t do that, Mickey."

In another moment, Rourke said: "I need a fag," before gesturing toward Siwa and clarifying: "I’m not talking to you." Chris once again objected, to which Rourke replied: "I know. I was talking about a cigarette."

Following the exchange, JoJo was seen visibly upset as Chris comforted her. Rourke was then called into the Diary Room, where Big Brother formally addressed the incident.

"Mickey, before you entered the Big Brother house, the rules regarding unacceptable language and behaviour were explained to you," the voice of Big Brother stated. The entire exchange was read back to him before producers asked: "Do you understand how this language could be offensive to your housemates or the viewing public?" Rourke responded: "Yeah, I think so. If I was saying it in a nasty kind of way or if I truly meant it."

Big Brother responded: "Mickey, Big Brother thinks your language was offensive and unacceptable." Rourke replied: "Alright. I can understand that."

The actor was then issued a formal warning, with producers stating: "Further language or behaviour of this nature could lead to you being removed from the Big Brother house. Mickey, do you understand?" He acknowledged: "Yes, I do. It’s some serious stuff."

Prompted to apologise, Rourke added: "I apologise. I don’t have dishonourable intentions, I’m just talking smack, you know. I wasn’t taking it all so serious. I didn’t mean it in any bad intentions and if I did, sorry."

This latest incident follows a separate controversy involving Rourke on Monday night’s launch episode, in which he was accused of making inappropriate advances toward presenter AJ Odudu. Viewers were alarmed after Rourke grabbed AJ’s arm and told her: "No, I want to stay with you."

Co-host Will Best was seen stepping in to pull Rourke back, with AJ professionally telling the actor to "stop looking at me" before directing him toward the house. The interaction resulted in 89 Ofcom complaints, with social media users expressing concern for the female housemates.