8 times Celebrity Big Brother contestants have had romances while in the house

Love Island’s Chris Hughes and newly single The Only Way is Essex star Ella Rae Wise have sparked romance rumours as Celebrity Big Brother 2025 gets underway - and they are not the only contestants who have had a flirtation (or even more) in the house.

The pair may have only been in the famous Big Brother house for a couple of days, but some viewers claim to have already spotted a spark between them.

They’re both used to reality TV, and also having their relationships play out in front on TV cameras. Chris first found fame when he appeared on the third series of Love Island back in 2017, making it all the way to the final alongside then girlfriend Olivia Attwood.

The pair even had their own reality show when they left the villa, Chris & Olivia: Crackin' On, but their relationship ended in 2018 and therefore so did their show. Chris has since had high profile relationships with Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson and pro golfer Annabel Dimmock. However, in recent years, the 32-year-old has been single and focussing on his TV presenting career with ITV Sport.

Ella has been in an on-off relationship with her TOWIE co-star Dan Edgar for the last 18 months, with viewers witnessing the pair's romance blossom during the current series of TOWIE. Just days before Ella entered the CBB house, however, she revealed that her relationship with Dan is over as there’s “something missing”.

So, it appears both Chris and Ella could be open to romance. Only time will tell if anything happens between the pair, but below we take a look at the previous CBB contestants who have developed romantic feelings for a fellow celeb they met in the house.

Love Island’s Chris Hughes and newly single The Only Way is Essex star Ella Rae Wise have sparked romance rumours as Celebrity Big Brother 2025 gets underway. Photos by ITV. | ITV

Chantelle and Preston (season 4, 2006)

Chantelle and Preston had a whirlwind romance while they were living with Michael Barrymore, George Galloway and the late Pete Burns.

Chantelle wasn’t actually in the public eye at the time, but was sent in to convince the contestants that she was famous just like then. Her romance with Ordinary Boys singer Samuel Preston, known as Preston, played out on screen and the pair married later the same year. They divorced a year later, however, they have remained friends ever since.

They were both contestants in the Ultimate Big Brother house in 2010, and while many fans were hoping they may reunite at the place where it all began for them it does seem they have firmy decided they do not work romantically.

Lee Ryan and Jasmine Waltz (season 13, 2014)

Blue singer Lee Ryan became rather infamous during his stay in the CBB house for his love triangle with actress Jasmine Waltz and glamour model Casey Batchelor - and that made him very unpopular with viewers.

Eventually, he chose Jasmine and the two went on holiday to Thailand once they left the house. But, they broke up shortly afterwards.

Luisa Zissman and Dappy (season 13, 2014)

Lee and Jasmine weren’t the only ones who left the CBB house an item after the 2014 series - apparently so did The Apprentice reality star Luisa Zissman and N-Dubz singer Dappy. Out in the real world, the pair claimed to be “in love” with one another - despite viewers witnessing their many blazing rows in the CBB house.

She later revealed it was a purely staged showmance they’d created to make money from the magazine deals they knew would follow.

Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best will be back to present the latest series of Celebrity Big Brother. | ITV

Edele Lynch and George Gilbey (season 14, 2014)

Late Gogglebox star George Gilbey and B*Witched singer Edele Lynch briefly hooked up during their time in the CBB house, but their connection didn’t make it out in to the real world.

Stephanie Davis and Jeremy McConnell (season 17, 2016)

Stephanie Davis was in a relationship with model and First Dates reality star Sam Reece when she entered the CBB house - but this didn’t stop her stop her starting a romance with reality TV star Jeremy McConnell.

They couple did take their relationship in to the real world and they had a son called Caben, now aged seven. It was widely documented, however, that there was domestic violence in the relationship and McConnell was sentenced to given a prison sentence for assaulting Stephanie.

Marnie Simpson and Lewis Bloor (season 18, 2016)

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson and The Only Way is Essex’s Lewis Bloor hadn’t met before meeeting in the CBB house, despite sharing the same manager, but when they did they quickly fell for each other. Their romance did not last once the series finished and they returned to their normal lives, however.

Chloe Khan and Stephen Bear (season 18, 2016)

Stephanie Davis wasn’t the only one who was seeminly unfaithful to their partner in the CBB house. Reality TV Stephen Bear - who has since been convicted of revenge porn against Love Island star Georgia Harrison - shared intimate moments with model Chloe Khan - which led to his then-girlfriend, fellow reality star Lillie Lexie Gregg, being allowed in to the house so she could break up with him face-to-face for humiliating her on TV.

Jamie O’Hara and Bianca Gascoigne (season 19, 2017)

Former footballer Jamie O’Hara was growing close to model and TV personality Bianca Gascoigne until it emerged that she actually had a boyfriend in the outside world. She decided she wanted to be with him, however, and they agreed they would make a go of things - but then Jamie told her he wanted to reunite with his ex.