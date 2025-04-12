Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some celebrity contestants have caused some shocking and outrageous moments when they moved in to the Big Brother house.

This year’s CBB has led to some eyebrow-raising moments already; many including Mickey Rourke. First, he appeared heavily ogle host AJ Odudu on the launch night and then he was given a warning for a homophobic comment he made to housemate JoJo Siwa. Fans have also predicted a romance building between Chris Hughes and Ella Rae Wise.

So, it seems the 2025 season of the show could have no shortage of controversial moments - and the housemates haven’t even lived in the house for a week yet. But, as we wait to see what else unfolds in this year’s series, we take a look back at some of the most shocking moments in the show’s history.

8 of the most outrageous moments in Celebrity Big Brother history - including when Tiffany Pollard mistakenly thought housemate David Gest had died in 2016 (pictured). Photo by Big Brother. | Big Brother

Jade Goody, Jo O’Meara and Danielle Lloyd’s racism against Shilpa Shetty

In 2005, Big Brother icon Jade Goody, S Club 7 singer Jo O’Meara and media personality Danielle Lloyd were accused of racist bullying towards their housemate, the Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty.

Goody caused particular offence by referring to her as “Shilpa Poppadom”, among other offensive terms. The scenes caused widespread outrage across this country and beyond. A protest even took place in India, with some burning effigies of Goody.

After a public vote, Goody was evicted over Shetty. In her eviction interview with the then-presenter Davina McCall, Goody apologised for her behaviour and said she was “disgusted” with her behaviour after she rewatched the footage.

Roxanne Pallett’s accusations against Ryan Thomas

In 2018, former Emmerdale actor Roxanne Pallett falsely accused her fellow soap actor Ryan Thomas, star of Coronation Street, of assault after a play fight.

In the fight, which was seen by other housemates, Thomas lightly jabbed Pallett on the arm with his fist - and then Pallett discreetly asked Big Brother to call her to the Diary Room. Once there, she cried and told Big Brother that Thomas should be removed from the house for “punching” her “like a boxer”.

Pallett chose to leave the show, and later apologised “massively” for her allegations against Thomas. She said that after viewing the footage she realised she’d ‘“got it wrong”. Thomas went on to win the season and told the then-host Emma Willis that he forgave Pallett in his victory interview.

Pallett’s career was ruined as a result of ‘punchgate’. She moved to America, where she met and married Married at First Sight star Jason Carrion.

Kim Woodburn’s row with everyone

Security were forced to entered the house in 2017 to escort Kim Woodburn out after she got into an explosive row with her fellow housemates. The TV star had been finding fault with most of her housemates during the week, and then he trouble esculated when she labelled fellow Jamie O'Hara an "adulterer".

She was allowed back in to the house later, and wasn’t evicted from the show, but she was forced to sleep in a spare bedroom which meant she was separated her the rest of the house.

Megan McKenna’s drunken meltdown

Kim Woodburn wasn’t the only one who had to be removed from the house. In 2016, The Only Way is Essex star Megan McKenna's drunken meltdown meant she was removed from the house by security too.

She too was later allowed back in to the house, but the incident led to her receiving a formal warning from the show. The star was also told she faced expulsion from the house if it happened again.

The trouble initially flared after housemate John Partridge suggested that the housemates have a meeting to discuss keeping the place clean. Things got out of control as Megan, and some of the other housemates, aired their views on this suggestion. She was promptly called to the Diary Room, but continued to be aggressive once there.

Stephanie Davis cheated on her boyfriend with Jeremy McConnell

Something else which caused a stir in season 17 in 2016 was a cheating scandal. Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis was in a relationship with model and First Dates reality star Sam Reece when she entered the CBB house - but this didn’t stop her stop her starting a romance with reality TV star Jeremy McConnell.

They couple did take their relationship in to the real world and they had a son called Caben, now aged seven. It was widely documented, however, that there was domestic violence in the relationship and McConnell was sentenced to given a prison sentence for assaulting Stephanie.

Lee Ryan’s love triangle with Casey Batchelor and Jasmine Waltz

Blue singer Lee Ryan became rather infamous during his stay in the CBB house in 2014 for his love triangle with actress Jasmine Waltz and glamour model Casey Batchelor - and that made him very unpopular with viewers.

Particularly as he was telling different things to both girls and the other housemates, and just generally confusing everyone about the nature of his true feelings.

Eventually, he chose Jasmine - after Casey’s mum entered the house during a challenge and warned her daughter against him - and the two went on holiday to Thailand once they left the house. But, they broke up shortly afterwards.

Tiffany Pollard thought David Gest was dead

Producer, television personality and concert promoter David Gest appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016. He had to leave due to a medical condition, however, after spending just 13 days in the house.

Before his exit, there was a misunderstanding which led to one of the show’s most memorable scenes ever when Angie Bowie told fellow housemate Tiffany Pollard that 'David had died' - meaning her ex-husband iconic musician David Bowie.

Tiffany mistakenly assumed that she meant Gest, however, although he was asleep in bed. Gest actually passed away in April 2016, just months after the series ended.

George Galloway pretending to be a cat

In some of the most bizarre scenes ever seen on the show, politician George Galloway pretended to be a cat during his residency in the house in 2006. The former Labour MP was caught on camera nibbling from actress Rula Lenska's hands. He even purred like a cat as she scratched behind his ears.

It all began when he asked her “Now would you like me to be the cat?” Then he got on his hands and knees and began to behave like the feline.

The reason for his cringeworthy behaviour was all housemates had been given “role-play exercises” as part of an experiment to see if humans could communicate with animals.