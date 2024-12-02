One of the original Married at First Sight US grooms Jason Carrion is now married to actress Roxanne Pallett - but are the pair still married and what happened to his TV wife Cortney Hendrix?

Back in 2014, Jason Carrion and Cortney Hendrix were among the first group of singles to sign up for a bold new dating show - Married at First Sight US.

They were paired by relationship experts, met each other for the first time at the altar and married moments later. They then embarked on a fast-track relationship, quickly moving in together and meeting each other’s loved ones. During the show, make-up artist Hendrix and aspiring fireman Corrian got on extremely well from day one and the signs were all good that they actually were a match made in heaven.

They decided to stay together in the real world after the experiment came to an end. On Married at First Sight: The First Year, a reunion show which revisited all the couples from the series - which also included Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis who are one of 12 couples from all MAFS US couples who are still together from all the series - they were still together

They did speak about struggles they had faced, however, which included the death of Carrion’s mother, Hendrix losing her job and arguments over money. Ultimately, the couple weren’t able make their relationship work and they decided to divorce in 2019 after five years of marriage.

After their divorce, Carrion met actress Roxanne Pallett, and the pair married in January 2020. But, are the pair still married and what happened to Hendrix? Here’s all you need to know.

Actress Roxanne Pallett with her husband Jason Carrion. Photo by Instagram/@lovethecarrions. | Instagram/@lovethecarrions

Is Roxanne Pallett still married to Married at First Sight’s Jason Carrion?

Pallett and Carrion met in Brooklyn, where Carrion was living, in August 2019 when she got out of a taxi across the road from him and seemed to be lost. Carrion, who was by then working as a firefighter, came to her aid amd the pair struck up a relationship.

She had reportedly moved to America to escape the negative attention she was receiving in the UK at the time following ‘punchgate’. It was 2018 when Pallett falsely accused fellow actor Ryan Thomas of attacking her with malicious intent while they were both on Celebrity Big Brother. Her career was ruined as a result.

Pallett and Carrion married in January 2020, and now goes by Roxanne Carrion. They have since had a son together, named Maverick, who was born in September 2021. They begun a joint Instagram account, @lovethecarrions, where they shared loved up photos of them together. They last posted, however, in November 2020. A short time later, they both updated their personal Instagram accounts with the phrase ‘no longer on social media’.

Married at First Sight's Cortney Hendrix with her husband Sherm. Photo by Instagram/@cortrae. | Instagram/@cortrae

They were last photographed in September 2021 when they revealed the name of their son to The Sun. It’s thought that the couple are still together, but as they are keeping a low profile and have no online presence it’s impossible to know for sure.

What happened to Married at First Sight’s Cortney Hendrix?

Hendrix also moved on and is now in a new marriage with children. She married Sherm, an accountant, in October 2020. In April 2021, they announced they were expecting their first child together. In October 2021, Cortney gave birth to her and Sherm's first child, a baby boy called Dale.

In February 2023, they announced they were expecting their second child together. Their second son, Turner Ray, was born in June that year. They recently celebrated four years of marriage, and Hendrix shares lots of photos of her family on her Instagram account.