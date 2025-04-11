Celebrity Big Brother: Who will win and who will be evicted = Danny’s a star but Trisha will win

Trisha Goddard

With the first eviction tonight, former Celebrity Big Brother contestant Nicola McLean is willing Danny Beard to win the latest instalment of the reality tv show - but reckons the prize will go to Trisha Goddard.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola, who has appeared on the show three times, has been glued to the latest edition of the show. TV presenter Trisha, who made her name as a chat show host, has openly discussed her terminal cancer diagnosis and determination to make the most of her appearance on the show.

Speaking to WhichBingo, Nicola said: “I think Trish will win it and I think quite rightly, understandably, because of what’s going on in her life. At the minute, who would I like to win? It would be Danny Beard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I mean, I just love a drag queen. I love the campness and the drag. I’m always going to go for the flamboyant kind of character, but I get why Trisha would and should win it, if that makes sense.

Danny Beard from RuPaul's Drag Race

“I’ve also met Trisha quite a few times. I met her all those years ago when I appeared on her show and then again, when she did loads of Big Brother’s Bit on the Side. She’s such a nice woman.”

One contestant will leave the house tonight withHollywood star Mickey Rourke, former Tory MP Sir Michael Fabricant, and Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd, all in the hat for eviction tonight.

The three received the most nominations from their fellow housemates, now viewers will vote to save their favourite.

Mickey has been a divisive figure in the CBB house, breaking rules and causing uproar with homophobic comments made towards JoJo Siwa.