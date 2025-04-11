Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The six-year-old daughter of a Big Brother star has spent six months in hospital due to a complication with a genetic disorder.

Luke Toki’s six-year-old daughter has been hospitalised for the last six months as she tries to overcome a severe bowel obstruction, complication of cystic fibrosis (CF).

Maddie was admitted to Perth Children’s Hospital intensive care unit in October last year with distal intestinal obstruction syndrome, and has been there ever since.

It occurs when the bowel becomes partially or completely blocked. Only a small portion of Maddie’s bowel is working, and she has a stoma bag and IV nutrition.

Toki, known for his appearances Big Brother Australia, The Traitors Australia and Survivor Australia, gave an update on his daughter’s condition and said that, despite the fact the youngster has had four surgeries, her bowels are still failing.

But, he showed that the little girl is still in good spirits as she shared a video of them dancing in the hospital room. “I’m starting to think we are just too much fun to have at the hospital that they don’t want us to go lol,” he began the caption.

Reality TV star Luke Toki with his six-year-old daughter Maddie, who has been in hospital for six months due to a complication with a genetic condition. Photo by Instagram/LukeToki. | Instagram/LukeToki

But, then he wrote more seriously: “The truth is, the bowels are not working as we hoped. Meaning we are currently dealing lots of vomiting and s***load of medications.

“Throwing everything at it right now because if it doesn’t start working properly, it means more surgery and that’s where we are at… Washing away the negativity one awful dance move at a time lol. We do this with the curtains open and all.”

Toki’s update came after he told his fans in November that he and his family never thought a bowel obstruction could be so complicated.

Maddie, who turned six in March and was able to spend the day back at home, has had two major and two minor surgeries, a “significant amount” of her small intestine removed and experienced a severe bout of sepsis. “Sepsis has to be the scariest thing to witness your child go through as a parent,” Toki added.

“The journey has been very dark at times, which is why it has been so difficult to talk about. There will be more surgery in the future to try fix the rest of the issues, and will remain in hospital working on getting stronger.”

He also said his family was told to take Maddie’s time in this world as a “minute-by-minute scenario”, but after five days of intubation she regained her strength and health. Maddie last had a bowel obstruction when she was a newborn.