An Australia’s Next Top Model star who walked the runway for iconic designers like Armani and Versace, has died at the age of 27.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Model Lucy Markovic died of a rare brain condition earlier this week.

Her sudden and untimely death was announced by her agency, Elite Model Management. They published a statement on Instagram on Thursday (April 10), confirming that had been battling a rare brain condition. A message confirming her death was also posted to Markovic’s official Instagram stories, just hours after a post which said she was “battling for her life.”

Elite Model Management’s statement called Markovic “a bright shining light”. It went on: “Modeling was one of Lucy’s dreams, and we are deeply honored to have been part of that journey with her. She brought elegance, strength, and beauty to her work. But more than that, she brought herself — her warmth, her laughter, her light.

“To her family and friends, please know that you are in our prayers and in our hearts. We mourn with you, and we celebrate the incredible person Lucy was. We will never forget her.”

Markovic was just 17 years old when she first came to public attention in 2015 as she competed on the ninth season of “Australia’s Next Top Model,” a reality TV show based on Tyra Banks’ “America’s Next Top Model”. She finished runner up in the end, coming in second after Brittany Beattie.

But, the show catapulted her career. She went on to have a very successful modeling career, appearing in campaigns for iconic designers like Versace and Victoria Beckham, and walking catwalks for more legendary names such as Oscar de la Renta, Bulgari, Givenchy and Dolce & Gabbana, among others. She also appeared in high-profile magazines including Marie Claire and various international editions of Vogue.

Markovic told her Instagram followers that she would be undergoing surgery for a brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a tangle of blood vessels that creates irregular connections between arteries and veins in the brain and can lead to brain damage and stroke, according to Mayo Clinic. She said her malformation was “the size of a golf ball” and explained she had experienced seizures.

In the post, she also revealed she had battled the condition for four years. She also shared a photo of herself in hospital, along with an image of a brain scan at the time. “Full flood of emotions in this time. Life’s a journey and I’m ready for the next chapter,” she wrote in the caption.

Many tributes have been paid to Markovic from people across the fashion world after news of her death broke. Newly crowned Model of the Year Alex Consani was among those who shared her condolences.

Fashion icon Donatella Versace, who now serves as Versace’s chief brand ambassador, also paid tribute to Markovic. “I am so sorry to hear the news about @lucymarkovicc,” wrote Versace, who last month stepped down as her family label’s chief creative officer after 28 years. “Rest in peace beautiful girl.”

Markovic’s Australian agency, Kult Australia, wrote online: “Today, we lost a star… She was radiant, warm and a beautiful soul.”