Singer Alice Tan Ridley, who has died at 72, was the mother of Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe.

Singer Alice Tan Ridley spent 30 years entertaining subway riders before releasing her first studio album at the age of 63 and appearing on America’s Got Talent. She was the mother of Oscar-nominated actress Gabourey Sidibe who appeared in the movie Precious.

Her family announced the passing of actress Alice Tan Ridley, who died in New York on March 25. An online obituary for Alice Tan Ridley read: “Tan" was a pillar of the New York City singing circuit. She sang at various venues to include the subway stations, primarily at Herald Square for over thirty years.

“She was a paid singer at The Harlem's Cotton Club for many years. Tan was a regular singer with her family members in the New York subway station. Her brother Melton Lee Ridley Jr-affectionately called "Roger Ridley" was his little sister's biggest fan!”

Alice Tan Ridley was born on December 21, 1952 and after becoming a teacher, she taught special needs education in the Kensington neighbourhood of Brooklyn, New York. Alice Tan Ridley became a single mum after getting divorced and began singing on the subway for extra money.

Alice Tan Ridley was 58 years old when Israeli student Dvir Assouline saw her performing in the subway and became her manager. He told The Hollywood Reporter that “Whenever I saw her performing, there were always hundreds of people around her.”

Dvir also told The Hollywood Reporter that “She brought joy to so many people every day.” After auditioning for America’s Got Talent in 2010, she advanced to the semi-finals.

She was 63 when she released her debut album, Never Lost My Way, which was back in September 2016. Ann McCreath paid tribute to Alice Tan Ridley on Instagram and wrote: “My sincere condolences to Gabourey Sidibe on the passing of her 72 year old mom Alice Tan Ridley. She was a finalist on America Got Talent. My sympathies to her family and friends. May her soul RIP🙌🏾🌹🙌🏾🌹🙌🏾.”

Jayye Pearson took to Facebook and wrote: “My heart is hurting, just seen that Alice Tan Ridley, the mother of Gabourey Sidibe passed away. I used to watch her sing a lot, especially hear her sing Touch the hem of his Garment. Prayers to her family during this time.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Ridley spent her 60s touring and performing but was forced to retire in 2018 when she reportedly began suffering from dementia.”