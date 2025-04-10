Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager who wowed audiences on Britain's Got Talent has died aged just 18 after being involved in a tragic car crash.

Oran McConville passed away just weeks after his father died in a third tragedy for his family. Oran found fame as a child when his school choir took part in 2017 series of the ITV show.

He suffered fatal injuries in a car crash in the early hours of Saturday morning. His family were already rocked by the death of Oran's dad Paddy on February 21. Oran's "happy, intelligent" 11-year-old sister Rachael was also killed after being knocked down by a Volkswagen people carrier in around 2009.

This was some years before Oran's appearance on Britain's Got Talent when his choir at St Patrick's Primary School in County Down, Northern Ireland, reached the semi finals. Pianist Tokio Myers eventually won the gong in that series, which aired in 2017.

Speaking at his Requiem Mass, in Drumgath, County Down, parish priest Fr Charles Byrne said: "Oran's tragic death early on Saturday morning has brought devastating shock and grief to his family, to his friends, to our local community here and the wider community around it. As we all know, just six weeks ago we were here for Oran's father Paddy and 16 years ago you had the death of young Rachael. At this time we are all lost for words. Words are woefully inadequate to express the pain and the sorrow in our hearts that we have for you."

Drumgath GAC, the Gaelic Athletics club where he had played since he was a boy and later coached at, said: "Orán was so much more than a young man - he was a bright light in our community. Kind, gentle, full of humour, and always up for a chat, Oran had that rare ability to make everyone feel at ease in his company. He had time for people, young and old, and brought joy to those lucky enough to have known him. Whether it was on the football pitch or in the heart of the community, Oran carried himself with warmth, respect, and quiet charm."