An influencer who was known for creating Disney artwork has died aged 27 due to complications from a kidney transplant, according to her mum.

Marissa Belle had amassed more than 14,000 followers on Instagram thanks to the Disney and Taylor Swift inspired artwork that she created.

In a statement uploaded on Saturday, (April 5), Belle’s mum revealed that her daughter had died at the age of 27 after undergoing major organ surgery.

“It was a heavy heart as Marissa’s mother that I have to announce she passed away yesterday due to complications during a kidney transplant,” the statement read. “I appreciate everyone that followed her artwork which was her life’s passion.” The statement also gave the star’s date of death as Friday, (April 4).

The late star drew photos of many Disney characters in modern scenarios, mainly the classic Disney princesses such as Snow White, Sleeping Beauty and Belle. A self-declared Swiftie, also combined the Disney princesses and Taylor Swift together by drawing each charatcer in an outit Taylor was known for.

The news of her sudden death prompted an outpouring of grief from her fans. One person said: “Sending you and you family so much love. Marissa’s art brought - and will continue bring - so much joy to all of us out here. Know that you are in our hearts.” A second person said: “Marissa was so so talented and I loved following her and her art. I’ll be praying for your family! She will be very much missed!”

Influencer Marissa Belle has died aged 27 after suffering complications during a kidney transplant. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

Belle’s friend and design partner has also set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for her family. Setting up the page, Lauren Aranda wrote: “On Friday, April 4, 2025, Marissa was called home. She was a loving daughter, sister, friend, Swiftie, Disney lover, and so much more. Her light was infectious, always encouraging others around her. She was blessed with a beautiful talent to create artwork that brought so much joy to so many. Marissa will be missed deeply.”

Over on her Instagram Ardana, who goes by the name The Prettie (sic) Pixie online, posted a lengthy tribute. She said: “I lost a dear friend yesterday, and Heaven gained a perfect angel. As many of you know, Marissa played a huge role in creating magic to spread with the world through my small shop. She was truly a special young woman, amazingly talented, and the strongest person I have ever known.

“Right now, I cannot even fathom not being able to speak with her on a regular basis anymore. Staying up late listening to Taylor. Brainstorming ways to combine our two loves of Disney and Taylor. I am just heartbroken. Those who had the opportunity to know Marissa, understand how painful this loss is, as she was so so special. My heart is with everyone who loved her as I did.

She also shared that the last piece of artwork Belle ever drew was available to buy via her online shop, and she would donate money made from the sale of it to her family also. She added: “Knowing that so many of you have supported our work together over the last couple years, and own pieces of clothing featuring her work, brings me so much peace. Long live all the magic SHE made.”

At the time of writing, on the afternoon of Wednesday April 9, almost $2,000 has been raised towards the $10,000 goal on the GoFundMe page.

It is not known why Belle needed a kidney transplant or exactly what complications led to her untimely death. According to Belle’s Instagram biography, she was also a heart transplant patient.