The family of 20-year-old OnlyFans model who was found at the side of the road with broken limbs and a broken spine in mysterious circumstances have given a health upate on the star.

Ukrainian Maria Kovalchuk is still in hospital and unable to communicate, almost a month after being found severely injured at the roadside in Dubai but it’s unclear how she came to be so severely injured and at that location.

She is said to have left a party at a hotel in the United Arab Emirates city with "two men from the modeling business", but friends raised the alarm that she was missing when she failed to board a flight to Thailand days later. It was then that was then discovered at the roadside with severe injurires.

Kovalchuk had reportedly told her friends about her invite hotel gathering on Sunday March 9, but when she did not get on her flight on Tuesday March 11 they realised something was wrong.

A missing persons appeal was filed to the authorities, but Maria's whereabouts were unknown for days. The star was then was found bloodied and bruised on the road in Dubai ten days later on Wednesday March 19. Miraculously, she was still alive. She was rushed to hospital, where she went in to a coma, and has remained ever since.

Days after Kovalchuk was found, Dubai police confirmed she sustained “serious injuries” after she entered a “restricted construction site alone” and “fell from height”. The height she fell from is unknown.

20-year-old OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk disappeared after a party and was found at the side of the road with broken limbs and a broken spine. Photo by Instagram. | Instagram

Now, her family has issued a health update for the tragic star. They say that she has come out of her coma, but she is unable to speak. The influencer has now “regained consciousness” and “come back to her senses” but cannot speak yet, according to local reports, which means she can not tell investigators what - if anything - she remembers about what happened to her.

The 20-year-old remains in hospital in Dubai though her life is no longer in danger. She underwent several operations, but is now “stable”, as stated by local doctors. A friend told local media the star will still require two more surgeries and further long-term treatment.

Police have not yet commented on how the star came to be found at the side of the road or why she was at a construction site. But, authorities in Ukraine have opened a human trafficking case. A “pre-trial investigation” is underway in the country and no further details of the case, which was launched by the main investigation department of the country's national police in Lviv region, have been given.

The Ukrainian media have reported that Maria told friends she had met "with two men who introduced themselves as representatives of the modeling business” at the hotel party, Her mother, Anna, said her daughter had mentioning her stay with these men to her too, and that she grew concerned when she did not hear from her afterwards.

Anna previously told Ukrainian media: "There is an assumption that she went to a party. However, the promoter who organized these parties did not see her. Today, Masha was found in the hospital in serious condition. She has no documents, no phone, nothing. She has undergone three operations. And she cannot speak."

Police are working with Maria’s family and the relevant authorities on the case. Her friends and family hope she is able to make a full recovery to be able to explain exactly what happened to her. An investigation remains ongoing. Anna has also told local media she will comment further once the investigation into her daughter’s death is complete.