A 20-year-old OnlyFans model who was found at the side of the road with broken limbs and a broken spine ‘fell from height’, according to police.

Ukrainian Maria Kovalchuk is still in a critical condition in hospital unable to communicate, several days after being found severely injured at the roadside in Dubai in mysterious circumstances.

She is said to have left a party at a hotel in the United Arab Emirates city with "two men from the modeling business", but days later friends raised the alarm that she was missing when she failed to board a flight to Thailand. It was then that was then discovered at the roadside with severe injurires.

Kovalchuk had reportedly told her friends about her invite hotel gathering on Sunday March 9, but when she did not get on her flight on Tuesday March 11 they realised something was wrong.

A missing persons appeal was filed to the authorities, but Maria's whereabouts were unknown for days. The star was then was found bloodied and bruised on the road in Dubai ten days later on Wednesday (March 19). Miraculously, she was still alive.

An investigation has now found that she sustained “serious injuries” after she entered a “restricted construction site alone” and “fell from height”.

20-year-old OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk disappeared after a party and was found at the side of the road with broken limbs and a broken spine. Photo by Instagram. | Instagram

Officials said in a statement that she fell from an unspecified height. The statement read: “Dubai Police confirm that the Ukrainian citizen previously reported missing is currently hospitalised, receiving medical care with her family present.

“A comprehensive investigation has revealed that she sustained serious injuries after entering a restricted construction site alone and falling from a height. Dubai Police continue to work closely with the family and relevant authorities to provide all necessary assistance.

“The public and media are urged to refrain from sharing unverified information and to respect the privacy of the individual and her family during this challenging time.”

Police have not yet commented on how the star then came to be found at the side of the road.

The Ukrainian media have reported that Maria told friends she had met "with two men who introduced themselves as representatives of the modeling business” at the hotel party, Her mother, Anna, said her daughter had mentioning her stay with these men to her too, and that she grew concerned when she did not hear from her afterwards.

Russian news platforms Shot and Life said she was rushed to hospital for emergency medical care. Anna told local news that her daughter, who she affectionally called Masha, survived three life-saving operations.

Anna told Ukrainian media: "There is an assumption that she went to a party. However, the promoter who organized these parties did not see her. Today, Masha was found in the hospital in serious condition. She has no documents, no phone, nothing. She has undergone three operations. And she cannot speak."

Police are working with Maria’s family and the relevant authorities on the case. Her friends and family hope she is able to make a full recovery to be able to explain exactly what happened to her. An investigation remains ongoing.