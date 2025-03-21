A 20-year-old OnlyFans model who disappeared after a party has been found at the side of the road with broken limbs and a broken spine.

Ukrainian Maria Kovalchuk is said to have left a party at a hotel in Dubai with "two men from the modeling business", but days later friends raised the alarm that she was missing when she failed to board a flight to Thailand. It was then that was then discovered at the roadside with severe injurires.

Kovalchuk had reportedly told her friends about her invite hotel gathering on Sunday March 9, but when she did not get on her flight on Tuesday March 11 they realised something was wrong.

The Ukrainian media have reported that she told friends she had met "with two men who introduced themselves as representatives of the modeling business” at the hotel party, Her mother, Anna, said her daughter had mentioning her stay with these men to her too, and that she grew concerned when she did not hear from her afterwards.

A missing persons appeal was filed to the authorities, but Maria's whereabouts were unknown for days. The star was then was found bloodied and bruised on the road in Dubai ten days later on Wednesday (March 19). Miraculously, she was still alive.

Russian news platforms Shot and Life said she was rushed to hospital for emergency medical care. Anna told local news that her daughter, who she affectionally called Masha, survived three life-saving operations. She is in critical condition and reportedly unable to communicate.

Anna told Ukrainian media: "There is an assumption that she went to a party. However, the promoter who organized these parties did not see her. Today, Masha was found in the hospital in serious condition. She has no documents, no phone, nothing. She has undergone three operations. And she cannot speak."

Kovalchuk, from Lviv in Western Ukraine, is known to be an anti-war activist. The Sun reports that the party the star attended is believed to have been a 'Porta Potty' event, a gathering where female social influencers are paid large sums to perform sexual acts.

Radha Stirling, CEO of Detained in Dubai, an organisation which offers confidential legal assistance in civil and criminal cases in the United Arab Emirates city, previously told the Mirror that influencers and artists had approached her and claimed they were enticed into parties where they were expected to perform sex acts.

She said: "We have received a number of complaints from influencers and artists who have been invited to Dubai for performances and events to then be lured into parties where they have been expected to participate in sexual activities.

"Sex outside marriage has been legalised in Dubai and events organisers have been quick to take advantage of the new 'relaxed laws'. Women need to be aware that they may face confronting and even dangerous situations, and if there is a married man involved, they can still be charged with adultery."