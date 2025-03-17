A 22-year-old TikTok star has been killed in a hit and run as she chased thieves who had stolen her phone.

Liz Kamene, who was a popular TikToker in South Africa and went by the username Icon_KE, died after she was hit by a speeding car near the a roundabout in the estate of Kariobangi, which is in northeastern Nairobi, part of Kenya.

According to eyewitness accounts, Kamene had had her phone stolen by thieves while walking in the street, just minutes before she was killed. Determined to retrieve her stolen property, she chased after the perpetrators when a speeding car struck her and fled the scene without stopping.

Local media reports that Kamene suffered horrific injuries at the scene, including the loss of her arm and leg. It is thought she died instantly. Local publications also report that some people took photos of the late star’s body while authorities were travelling to the scene.

Many of her 62,000 TikTok fans have been leaving tributes on her page, but have also condemned the photos, which are now being circulated online. “The photos are horrific, may she rest in peace,” one person said, thoughts which were echoed by many. Another person said: “She was alive one day ag, replying to your comments, now she [is] no more. That is, thieves decided to steal her phone and her life too.”

Her grieving boyfriend, Wycliffe Holden, wrote an emotional tribute to his late girlfriend on Facebook, saying, "I can't believe I've lost my Meshika Icon. I wish we would have moved on, but life is too short. I know one day we will meet. I loved you, but Jah loved you more."

Kamene was known for posting videos of her dancing online. It’s thought that her death is being investigated.