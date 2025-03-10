A 21-year-old social media star has been involved in a fatal car crash, just three years after her TV star husband died.

TikToker Dania Shah and her second husband, Hakeem Shehzad Lohar Pahar, were involved in a car accident on Thursday (March 6). The couple’s vehicle reportedly collided with a motorcycle, which was also been ridden by a husband and wife.

The man died at the scene while his wife sustained injuries and was taken to hospital. Neither of them have been named. Local authorities have confirmed the details and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Hakeem Shehzad said the accident occurred because the motorcyclist was speeding in the wrong direction and crashed into their vehicle. He wrote online to say he had not engaged in reckless behaviour. Shah has remained silent on the accident.

Both he and Shah were passengers in the car and are said to have escaped without injury, but the vehicle they were in was reportedly heavily damaged. He also expressed regret over the loss of the man’s life and said: “I will provide financial assistance to the victim’s family.”

TikTok star Dania Shah with her late husband Aamir Liaquat Hussain. Photo by Instagram/@sayedadaniaamir. | Instagram/@sayedadaniaamir

Footage of the wreckage has been shared across social media, with many rumours spreading about the cause of the crash. But authorities have not yet given any further information. Investigators are currently reviewing the evidence to determine the exact cause of the crash.

The accident comes three years after Shah lost her first husband. She was previously married to television personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who died 2022. Hussain, a 50-year-old politician, columnist and TV host, was found unconscious in his home in Pakistan in June that year and was taken to hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The star was found unconscious in his home after reportedly feeling chest discomfort the night. He had allegedly refused to go to the hospital. It was later found that he died due to suffocation. Police said his room had been filled with smoke which had come from a generator. Shah married Shehzad in 2024.