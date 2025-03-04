A stars sparked concern among her fans by posting revealing that she has been admitted to hospital while on her honeymoon, just a week after celebrating her wedding.

Em Davies has shared a photo of herself bedridden in hospital and hooked up to an IV drip during her honeymoon in Bali, Indonesia.

In the photo, which was shared to her Instagram Stories, the 30-year-old influencer, who married her long-time partner Joel Gambin last week, had an IV inserted into a vein in her arm. She captioned the photo: “happy last day of honeymoon to me.”

She did not share any information about what led her to be hospitalised at the time, but she has returned to Instagram this morning (Tuesday March 4) to tell her 434,000 to give more details. Sharing another photo of her laid in bed with an eye mask on her forehead, and looking glum, she wrote: “I’ve contracted some sort of bug/virus/whatever is going round Bali at the moment.”

The newlywed star added that she has been discharged from hospital, but has been sleeping a lot and will be taking a break from social media until she is fully recovered. She also said that she was happy to be reuinited with her six-month-old baby girl.

The mum-of-one, who shares daughter Isla Sue with her new husband, has been open about her health problems online in the past. In April last year was hospitalised after experiencing an allergic reaction to a prescription medication. She first posts about a pinched nerve in her neck that left her barely able to move.

The following night, Davies posted a selfie from a hospital bed and shared the reason for her ill health. “So it turns out I'm allergic to Panadeine Forte,” she wrote. “I'm fine,” she clarified, before adding, “had an intense allergic reaction to the codeine in Panadeine Forte which I took for my neck today and basically couldn't breathe.”

Last week, Davies and Gambin tied the knot at the Fraser Gallop Estate winery in Wilyabrup, Western Australia. The pair got engaged in March 2023 and then their daughter Isla Sue was born in August 2024.