An 28-year-old social media star died after she fell 65ft down a mountain peak while climbing with her friends.

Maria Eftimova was climbing in Snowdonia in Wales on Saturday (February 22) when she fell to her death. The star, who had more than 10,000 followers on social media, was an experienced mountaineer and had recently completed an ice-climbing course in Norway.

The civil engineer fell while scaling mountain's notorious Tryfan north ridge, a popular but dangerous scrambling route which is 3011ft (918m) high. She was with friends at the time, and the pair had taken photos during their climb. Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue attended and “did everything within their powers” to save the star.

Eftimova was from Bulgaria but had moved to Manchester, where completed a degree and went on to worked for a civil engineering firm. Her friends are now raising money to repatriate her body to her family in her native country.

A JustGiving page has been set up in Eftimova’s honour. It was orginally created with the hope of raising £15,000, but within four days of the page being created this goal had been reached.

Friend Victoria Critchley, who set up the page, said: "We are reaching out with heavy hearts to ask for your support for the family of Maria Eftimova. Our dear friend tragically lost her life in an accident whilst scrambling Tryfan on Saturday 22nd of February 2025.

28-year-old influencer Maria Eftimova fell 65ft to her death down a mountain in Snowdonia. Photo by JustGiving. | JustGiving

“Maria was an ambitious, bright and cherished 28 year old, whose vibrant personality, energy and aura touched and uplifted all around her. She had a passion for engineering, having studied Civil Engineering at the University of Salford and a love for extreme sports. Her biggest passion being snowboarding, which she was super excited for and looking forward to doing again on her upcoming trip to Austria.

"She had an insatiable thirst for life and exploring our world's beauty. Tragically, she was taken from her family far, far, far too soon! Words cannot express the devastation her family and our community are experiencing.”

This photo was taken by Maria Eftimova's friend who was by her side when she fell down a mountain in Snowdonia and died. Photo by JustGiving. | JustGiving

Critchley said the fundraiser who help Eftimova's grieving family. She said: "Adding to their immense grief, the family, who reside in Bulgaria, face a significant financial burden to repatriate Maria and give her the dignified farewell with her loved ones that she deserves."

She added: “Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue attended and did everything within their powers to save Maria. We’d like to express our heartfelt gratitude for their efforts and will create a separate fundraiser.”

Friend Jem Elder wrote on the page: "We will miss you everyday, forever Maria Eftimova. Your beautiful, uplifting spirt will always live on, you really were the very definition of loving life and living a happy, fulfilled life, inspiring others to follow in your footsteps. See you on the last climb."

Another friend known only as Molly said: “I’m so very sorry for your loss. I was at Salford at the same time as Maria and was lucky to have her as part of the society i was on the committee for. A bright young girl taken too soon.”

Speaking of Eftimova's accident, the team said: "A group was ascending the north-ridge when one of them fell 20 metres into steep terrain. Passers-by with climbing equipment abseiled down and made her safe, and a team member already nearby made his way down and started CPR.

"Colleagues from Welsh Ambulance Service stood by at base while the Coastguard helicopter dropped team members onto the mountain. Unfortunately, the casualty had not survived her injuries, and she was brought down to Oggie base. The thoughts of all involved are with the casualties families and friends, thank you to all the members of the public who tried to help."