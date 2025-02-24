The sister of a Youtuber who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident has said he is being treated for pneumonia as she gives the latest update his fans about his health.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Cross’ elder sister Jenna Spooner has said that her brother’s response is mixed; sometimes he reacts to pain at and other times he does not.

Influencer Andrew Cross, who is known as 'Desert Drifter' on YouTube, was seriously injured in a car accident on the night of Friday January 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 34-year-old social media star, who is a desert adventurer and former Grand Canyon tour guide, sustained a severe traumatic brain injury in the accident. He was rushed to hospital and immediately given brain surgery to bring a bleed on his brain under control. He has been in intensive care ever since, but is in a stable condition.

The health updates have been given on a Caring Bridge page which has been set up to update Cross’ friends and fans on his condition. In the last post on the page, which was posted on Saturday (February 22) by the social media star’s sister wrote: “Yesterday Andrew got a little spa treatment from Evelyn and her mom. I know he’d appreciate the help to make sure he’s looking his best.

Influencer Andrew Cross, aged 34, who is known as 'Desert Drifter' on YouTube, suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident on Friday January 31. He is pictured with his wife Evelyn. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

“In the neuro exam yesterday morning, the doctor said Andrew's left eye opened a little bit in response to the pain/pressure they applied. This is a good sign! However, at other times when they’ve done these exams he hasn’t been very responsive, especially on his right side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re treating him for pneumonia in his right lung. Despite that, Andrew continues to do great breathing on his own during the day with a little support from the ventilator at night to give him a rest.”

In another post, written the day before, Evelyn said that “herself or a friend will only post an update [the Caring Bridge page] if there is a “noteworthy change” in Cross’ condition. She also said she and other loved ones would be carrying out a 24 hour fast over the weekend as she continued to pray for her husband’s full recovery.

Cross, who set up his Youtube channel in 2023 and has 400,000 followers, was on his way back from filming a video at Bears Ears National Monument, Utah, when he was involved in the car accident. The precise circumstances of the incident are still not clear.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by family friend Hannah Schweitzer to help Cross’ family pay for his medical expenses. At the time of writing, on the afternoon of Monday February 24, more than $434,000 (around £344,000) has been raised.