Instagram influencer and mum allegedly takes her own life following divorce, leaving behind six-year-old son
Instagram influencer Tofani Radha, also known as Radhika Dhamecha, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her home on Friday night (February 21).
The reason for her death has not been officially declared, but the star, who had a six-year-old son, had recently got divorce.
According to the police Dhamecha, of in Rajkot in India, had around 49,000 followers and she she living with her son following the breakdown of her marriage.
Before taking her life, she is reportedly to have made a phone call to her father, telling him she wanted to take her own life. The star reportedly said: “I am leaving,” and disconnected the line before he could respond, according to the Instagram-based news outlet Our Rajkot News.
He rushed to be with her to try to prevent her from taking the action. He arrived too late, and by the time he arrived at her home his daughter was unresponsive. Dhamecha was rushed to hospital but she could not be saved.
Police inspector of University police station, NN Patel said: “Dhamecha was an Insta star and had a huge fan following. She got divorced and was the mother of a six-year-old boy who was residing with her. We are recording the statements of her friends, but the family is shocked and busy performing her last rites. The investigation is underway to know the reason for this extreme step.”
According to Dhamecha’s family, she was happy and they can see no reason why she would take her life. Shortly before her death, she had also reportedly reshared a reel with a cryptic message: “It’s time to decide - should I turn the page or close the book?”
Many people have left comments of condolence on the star’s Instagram page. Many said ‘RIP’ and posted the crying face emoji. One person said: “Miss you”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.