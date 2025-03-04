A social media star who was due to be married in two weeks has died after being hit by a speeding boat while she was surfing.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

34-year-old designer and photographer Javiera Ortiz suffered fatal injuries to her head and arms after the fishing boat ran over her near the shoreline at Rinconada Beach in central Chile.

The influencer, who had thousands of fans online, was rushed to hospital after the accident where doctors tried to save her life but she died a short term later. The 60-year-old skipper of the boat, who has not been named, was arrested and subsequently released on bail pending an ongoing criminal probe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fatal accident was caught on camera, and the video has since gone viral. The footage showed it was witnesses who informed the men in the fishing boat they had just hit Javiera.

Ortiz had 63,700 fans on Instagram, and was known for showing off her impressive knitting expertise and some of the garments she made. Many of her followers paid tribute to her on the page after news of her sudden death broke.

One person said: “Thank you for sharing your infinite creativity, Much strength and peace for all your family. Rest in peace.” Another said: “The knitting community is shocked, unbelievable... Your patterns will be your legacy on earth.” A third person said: “A big hug to all your family. We knitters are going to miss you so much! We are still in shock with the news of the accident. Rest in peace.”

34-year-old influencer, designer and photographer Javiera Ortiz died after being hit by a speeding boat while she was surfing. Photo by Instagram/@inspiratemirando. | Instagram/@inspiratemirando

The influencer came from the city of Rancagua, which is south of the Chilean capital Santiago. She had moved to the area where she died, some 220 miles south west of her birthplace, so she could be with her partner. Local reports said the couple were due to marry later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police chief Pedro Parra Valdivia said: “The fishing vessel was being operated by a person aged 60 who didn't see the female surfer as he approached the shoreline. She suffered serious injuries which resulted in her death. The arrest took place the same day the victim died.”