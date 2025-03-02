A young TikTok star has died of a rare skin disease which only affects around every two to seven in one million people, two months after being admitted to hospital.

The star, who was only known by the name Yui and posted under the handle @mos8299, was first taken to hospital in December after she became unwell with swollen lymph nodes in her neck and a sore throat. It is thought that, while there, she was given some medication which caused a severe allergic reaction.

The influencer, who was from Thailand, developed symptoms such as rash and high fever, which then developed into pneumonia. It apparently became so bad she was in need of a lung transplant and had to rely on a heart-lung machine while she waited for the operation, according to local media.

Yui posted regularly on her TikTok account to keep her 313,000 followers up to date with her health, and said that at one point that her whole body was covered with ulcers and pus and she was in a lot of pain. “I really just want to survive, be safe and sound, watch my children grow up, and be able to take care of my parents,” she added.

Alongside her written updates, she would post videos of herself laying in a hospital bed and also show the ulcers which had covered her body.

In a Facebook post, a medical expert from Thailand said that Yui had beeen suffering from Steven Johnson Syndrome (SJS). This is a rare and fatal skin disease that causes widespread pain on the skin and only affects every two and seven people in one million. They added that the condition “causes a high rate of complications and mortality”.

The star died on Wednesday (February 26) after two months of treatment.

TikTok star Yui, who has reportedly died of a rare skin condition which only affects around two to seven in every one million people. Photo by TikTok/@mos8299. | TikTok/@mos8299

In the days following her death, her mum has taken to her TikTok page to post a lengthy statement about what she alleges happened to her daughter. She said that the star was only expecting to be in hospital for one night when she was initially admitted on December 3. But, “her body started to swell after 11pm.” Her mum, who has not been named went on: “She received medicine and felt itchy all over her body. She had symptoms like electric shocks in her hands and feet, like needles were pricking her hands and feet.”

She claims that her daughter told a nurse she thought she was allergic to the medicine she had been given, but they said they would allow a doctor to see her symptoms before making an decision about her treatment going forwards.

Her mum went on to describe how her child’s symptoms apparently worsened through the night. “My daughter had symptoms of a tight stomach, restlessness, shortness of breath, stomachache, and inability to defecate.” She added that, in desperation, the young star also pulled the line out which was supplying the medication to her body but said a nurse put it back in.

The next morning, December 4, she alleges that a doctor decided Yui’s treatment should continue. Unhappy with the care she was receiving, she asked to be discharged from this hospital and went to a second one to seek a second opinion.

Her mum said that by the time she got to the second hospital, her “body was very swollen, with a rash that turned black and blue, and [she] had bruises on [her] hands and feet. [Her] mouth was [also] blistered and [she] had pus on [her] hands and feet.” A doctor there told her that she had suffered an allergic reaction to the medicine she had previously been given, and she was then put on oxygen because she had shortness of breath by that time.

She then had be transferred to a third hospital for more treatment. The doctor there supposedly said the star had severe pneumonia, which had been brought on by an allergic reaction to the medicine she had taken and meant she was unable to breathe. Her heart stopped beating at one point and she was hooked up to a machine to keep her heart and lungs working.

It was after being taken to a fourth hospital for even more treatment that Yui died. The case has reportedly been referred to the country’s medical council, but Yui is said she is “seeking justice” for her late daughter and has accused the first hospital she attended of being negligent towards her.