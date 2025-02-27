A popular Youtuber has been accused of revenge porn by four women, but he has denied all the claims against him and says he has been the victim of a leak.

36-year-old social media star Destiny, real name Steven Bonnell II, is a prominent gamer on the platform who has more than a million followers and more than 600 million views. The streamer, who is from Florida, has appeared on Piers Morgan and Jordan Peterson’s shows, and made a name for himself as a critic of Donald Trump. Now, he’s been accused of revenge porn, according to MailOnline. He has denied the accusations against him and claims the content was made public in a leak.

One of the complainants, who is a woman in her 20s who goes by 'Pxie Love' online, sued Bonnell last week for $2.15million, claiming he leaked videos of himself having sex with her when she was about 21. She said that she was left feeling suicidal after the video was viewed more than 70,000 times on porn websites.

Pxie's lawsuit alleges that two other women, including the Youtuber’s ex-wife Melina Göransson, and a woman named 'Stasia', have also “publicly alleged that Bonnell has released sexually explicit videos of them without their consent.” A fourth woman, whose online name is Chaeiry, says she has filed a police report against Bonnell for sharing “an intimate audio recording taken of me without my consent”.

Bonnell has 842,000 subscribers on his Youtube account, as well as 289,000 followers on X and 117,000 on Kick.

The lawsuit by Pxie was filed in Miami federal court on February 18 under the pseudonym 'Jane Doe', but she has shared posts online about the complaint identifying herself as the plaintiff. She claims Bonnell met her online in 2018 when she was aged 19, and that she had “sexual relations” with him two years later in September 2020.

She alleges he made a sex tape of them together and then sent it to another 19-year-old woman called 'Rose', who he met on the online platform Discord. Then, on November 29 last year, the video was uploaded to several porn websites where it was viewed more than 78,000 times, according to the lawsuit.

Pxie's legal complaint says her face “is visible and identifiable in the video” and that she has been left “shocked, humiliated, and mortified”. Pxie also shared her feelings in a Substack post on January 20. She said: “My dignity, peace of mind, and hopes for the future, were stripped away in a mere matter of seconds following the betrayal of someone I previously trusted,' she wrote. “When I was 19 (over 5 years ago) I was extremely sexually inexperienced and sheltered.

“I thought I could trust Destiny who I had multiple long conversations with regarding consent and boundaries. So you can imagine my surprise when I discover he distributed pornographic content of me, without my consent. Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, sent pornographic content of me to a random 19 year old e-girl discord kitten whom he had never met before, and then she published it to the whole world.

She went on: “The betrayal, coupled with the hundreds of messages I've received filled with sexual harassment and abuse, have left me feeling hopeless and devoid of almost all happiness. The only thing that has kept me going is the hope that I can bring this man to justice, and have him face legal consequences for his actions.”

Pixie also shared text messages in her lawsuit in which Bonnell allegedly admitted to sharing the video. She alleged Bonnell sent a message to her on November 29 which read: “I'm so sorry there's literally no excuse, I'd had phone convos and stuff with this person they were fairly close to me, it's worthless to say it at this point but I'm super sorry, there's literally no excuse.”

Bonnell then allegedly denied what happened, however, telling his followers that the “leak happened without my knowledge, consent, or authorization”, Pxie's legal complaint said, adding that “his only crime” was being “too much of a gooner”, which is a slang term for a porn addict.

The lawsuit adds: “The plaintiff believes Bonnell is still sending sexually explicit videos of other women without their consent”, as she has been contacted by other women who shared their experience. The suit goes on: “In or around the end of January, 2025, approximately fifteen women reached out to plaintiff to tell her that they had received sexually explicit images from Bonnell of other women without the other women's consent. Three of these women also tell plaintiff that Bonnell deleted their chat threads after January 23, 2025.'

The lawsuit named two other women, with the 'screen names' of Melina Gorasson and Stacsia, who “have recently come forward and publicly alleged that Bonnell has released sexually explicit videos of them without their consent”. Pxie's filing says it’s believed “these images were then posted on different pornography websites without their consent”,.

Another young woman, online streamer Chaeiry, says that she has also filed a police report against him for similar alleged sex leaks. “It is only yesterday I became aware that Destiny had recorded me while we had sex without my consent, and with no regard for me, also shared that recording to others,” she posted on X on January 21. She went on: “Two women now have let me know they have received sexual recordings taken of me in September 2023 without my consent.”

Bonnell posted a response to the accusations against him on Reddit last month. He wrote: “I do not believe I have violated any laws' and claiming he was a victim of the leak. Sometime in November, extremely sensitive and personal material of mine was leaked. I am actively pursuing criminal and civil litigation on these matters against multiple parties.”

Bonnell said he kept silent until January because Pxie asked him to. He added: “Speaking publicly about these materials brings more attention to them, which harms all of the victims involved.” The influencer said he told Pxie “she had every right to pursue a legal course of action” and “at no stage did [he] try to convince her otherwise”. He also insisted that he has “shown a willingness to make things right as best [he] could.”

He continued: “Some of my most personal messages have gone out to the world because of what happened, including multiple incredibly explicit videos of mine, many of which have been forwarded to family members and colleagues. Information has come out which has irrevocably damaged my personal relationships. This saga has been a nightmare for all parties involved.”

Bonnell also uploaded a much longer response, of more than 4,000 words, seen by the MailOnline in a public Google document which he uploaded last week. In the document, he admitted sharing explicit videos of himself and Pxie 'engaged in a sexual act' with a Discord user called 'Rose'. He claimed another user called 'Solo'then got access to her account, took the videos - along with other explicit material from Rose and Bonnell's chat log - and posted them online.

Bonnell has been married twice. His second marriage to Swedish streamer Melina Göransson was polyamorous or open, but they divorced after two years together in 2023.