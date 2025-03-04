A 24-year-old man who was driving one of the vehicles in a car crash that killed a TikTok influencer and two others has been jailed.

Devin Perkins, who could have gone to prison for life for the December 2022 crash, has been handed a 202 day sentence after being convicted of vehicular homicide.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Perkins was driving the car in which 21-year-old TikTok influencer Alexandra Dulin, known online as Ali Spice, who was his girlfriend, was a passenger. There were also two other people in the car.

Authorities say Perkins was going 100 mph when his vehicle, an Infiniti, when he collided with another car, a Toyota Tacoma, that was going the wrong way. Dulin and the two other passengers were killed.

“They didn’t deserve to have their lives taken by anyone’s actions - including my own,” Perkins said Monday (March 3). “I’m sorry to the other victim as well, Mrs. Dylan. I’m grateful to the compassion the families have shown me and I hope that today brings closure for everyone involved.”

Devin Perkins, 24, (left), has been jailed for the fatal crash in which his girlfriend TikTok influencer Alexandra Dulin (right), known online as Ali Spice, 21, was killed. Photos by Volusia County Jail (left) and Instagram/@alidspicexo (right) | Volusia County Jail (left) and Instagram/@alidspicexo (right)

Perkins was sentenced to 364 days in jail, but he has been given credit for spending 162 days in jail. This means he will spend another 202 days, or around seven months, in prison. He was also sentenced to one year of community control, followed by nine years of probation. He also will lose his driver’s license for the next 10 years.

“For those of us who actually sat through the trial, the medical examiner’s testimony with respect to the speed in this case and the speed with how it was directly related to the catastrophic injuries of the victims of this case,” said Judge Dawn Nichols. “Understand that there are people who disagree with the assessment that he should not receive any incarceration.”

The driver of the Tacoma, Thomas Petry, pleaded no contest to charges of reckless driving involving serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash with death, vehicular homicide, and leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury. He was sentenced to 37 years in prison.