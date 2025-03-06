There has been an outpouring of grief from fans of a Youtuber who died a day after his life support was turned off, a month after he suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident.

Cross was seriously injured in a car accident on the night of Friday January 31. The 34-year-old social media star, who was a desert adventurer and former Grand Canyon tour guide, sustained a severe traumatic brain injury in the accident. He was rushed to hospital and immediately given brain surgery to bring a bleed on his brain under control. He had been in intensive care ever since.

On Tuesday, (March 4), his elder sister Jenna Spooner took to a Caring Bridge page which had been set up to update Cross’ friends and fans on his condition, to say that he had sadly died. She wrote: “Hi friends, Andrew’s spirit is free, surrounded by light & love. He went to be with the Lord today, March 4 at 10:50 AM MST (5.50pm UK time). It was peaceful and full of love in the room with Evelyn (his wife) by his side, his parents and close friends nearby.”

In the hours that have followed many fans have flooded the page with their condolences for his family, as well as tributes to Cross. Many have said they are in tears.

One said: “Not many times in life have I cried for a person who I did not know. I can add Andrew to that list. I found Andrew only a few months ago. His voice and videos brought a peace and calm to me that I cannot explain. I am so sorry Evelyn, friends and family. He was a true blessing to this world. May God wrap his arms around you and give you peace.”

Another said: “So sorry to hear about your loss. Sending prayers and hugs. My husband and I have been following Andrew for the last year. His passion for the outdoors and native culture stirred our souls. Now your beautiful spirit is free Andrew you’ll be in our hearts forever.”

A third said: “I am so saddened by this outcome. I am certain that Andrew's indomitable spirit will remain with us through all of the magical places that he explored and shared. My prayers go out to Andrew's family and friends.”

Spooner expressed the grief of the family in the rest of her statement announcing Cross’ death, but also thanked fans for their love and support. She went on: “It’s a big loss for all of us, and we’re immensely grateful for your steadfast support and prayers. Throughout all of this, it’s been our heart to stay full of faith, so we wouldn’t look back and wonder “what if…”. Thank you for walking in that with us.”

She also spoke about Cross’ final moments. “Before removing Andrew from life support yesterday, they put him on a mobile ventilator and walked a loop around the whole ICU while all the available staff lined the hallway as a way to honour him. Then in the room, friends & family read scripture, prayed, and sang during the process of removing life support and for over an hour afterwards. It was peaceful and beautiful.”

Talking about her brother’s legacy, she concluded the statement: “Andrew really lived life to the fullest, and his story & impact isn’t over yet. It’s been wonderful to get to know him in new ways as we’ve seen photos and stories shared by so many. We look forward to more of that as we honour a life well lived.”

She did not provide any details of when his funeral would be held, but it is likely that it will be later this month.

When Spooner informed Cross’ fans of the choice to turn off his life support on Monday, she said he may live for “minutes or weeks” afterwards. At the time, she wrote: “The medical team has explained there’s no predictable timeline for how long someone will live once life support is removed - it could be minutes, days, or weeks. We’re praying it will be decades!”

Explaining why the family had decided to turn off Cross’ life support machine, Spooner went on: “ We know that a life dependent on machines is not what Andrew wants. It’s not God’s will for Andrew, either.”

It was less than a week ago that Spooner had informed fans that it was approaching the maximum amount of time that her brother was allowed length of care in the Intensive Care Unit. At that time, on Friday February 28, she told fans that “important” decisions would need to be made about Cross’ future care and that he would either be moved to comfort care, with no more life support, or taken to a long term acute care hospital.

She added, however, that “the statistics about Andrew’s likelihood to have a moderate recovery, or even regain consciousness, are discouraging. And it seems like the more info we get, the bleaker the picture.”

Cross, who had set up his Youtube channel in 2023 and has 400,000 followers, was on his way back from filming a video at Bears Ears National Monument, Utah, when he was involved in the car accident. The precise circumstances of the incident are still not clear.

A GoFundMe page had been set up by family friend Hannah Schweitzer to help Cross’ family pay for his medical expenses. At the time of writing, on the morning of Thursday March 6, almost $490,000 (around £380,000) has been raised.