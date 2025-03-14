Police have named the man suspected of stabbing a 22-year-old influencer to death while she walked through the streets of a major city.

Tokyo metropolitan police said they had arrested 42-year-old Kenji Takano, on suspicion of attempted murder after Airi Sato was killed in broad daylight on Tuesday (March 11).

Authorities have also revealed Takano travelled from the city of Oyama, about 60 miles north of Tokyo, to carry out the attack after Sato announced she would be doing the livestream and find her precise location by watching the footage, as reported by local media.

Sato stabbed a number of times in the head, neck and chest, according to local reports. Around 6,500 horrified fans were watching at the time of the attack. Viewers described how the woman was suddenly heard screaming in the middle of the broadcast, prompting concerned fans to send her messages to ask if she was okay. The livestream then abruptly ended and the screen went black.

She was taken to hospital, but she died a short time later. Takano was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene. There are conflicting reports about whether or not he has been charged. Eye-witnesses to the attack allegedly told police that there was a personal dispute between the pair, possibly because the attacker had lent the victim money that she had not repaid, and this led him to hold a grudge.

Some people have shared images online, supposedly screenshots taken from the livestream, which show Takano with a mask over his face. Details about the the motivation for the stabbing have not yet been confirmed by police.

Police recovered a knife with a blade about five inches long, believed to be the murder weapon. There are also some reports that Takano has admitted to the attack, but said he didn’t mean to kill Sato.

The victim of the assault was originally mistakenly idenitfied as a voice actress called Ai Mogami. Her agency had to issue a statement yesterday to confirm that she was safe and well. Kaleidoscope also expressed their condolences to Sato’s loved ones. It is understood that the confusion came because Sato also sometimes went by the name Ai Mogami.