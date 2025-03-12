A 22-year-old influencer has been stabbed to death during a livestream as she walked through the streets of a major city in the middle of the day.

Airi Sato was killed in broad daylight yesterday, (Tuesday March 11), as she recorded herself as she walked through the streets of Tokyo.

She was stabbed a number of times in the head, neck and chest, according to local reports. Around 6,500 horrified fans were watching at the time of the attack.

Viewers described how the woman was suddenly heard screaming in the middle of the broadcast, prompting concerned fans to send her messages to ask if she was okay. The livestream then abruptly ended.

A taxi driver who witnessed the horrific stabbing told Japan Times that he saw the attacker “filming the woman” and “kicking her head” as she lay on the ground. Police attended and the influencer was taken to hospital, but she died a short time later.

The attacker was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after the incident, and has been described as an “anti-fan” by local authorities. There are conflicting reports about whether or not he has been charged. Eye-witnesses to the attack also allegedly told police that there was a personal dispute between the pair, possibly because the attacker had lent the victim money that she had not repaid, and this led him to hold a grudge.

A 22-year-old influencer has been stabbed to death while filming a livestream video while walking through Tokyo. Stock photo by Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

The 42-year-old suspect is believed to have also been a follower of the influencer who had watched her videos for several years. It’s also thought that the assailant was able to find Sato due to her posting her location online.

Some people have shared images online, supposedly screenshots taken from the livestream, which show the attacker to be a man with a mask over his face. Details about the attacker, or the motivation for the stabbing, have not yet been confirmed by police.

Police recovered a knife with a blade about five inches long, believed to be the murder weapon. There are also some reports that the man has admitted to the attack, but said he didn’t mean to kill Sato.

The victim of the assault was originally mistakenly idenitfied as a voice actress called Ai Mogami. Her agency had to issue a statement yesterday to confirm that she was safe and well. Kaleidoscope also expressed their condolences to Sato’s loved ones. It is understood that the confusion came because Sato also sometimes went by the name Ai Mogami.