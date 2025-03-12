A 21-year-old OnlyFans model and influencer has been found dead in her home, after her worried dad reported her missing because he had not heard from her in two weeks.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Juli Luxie had not answered her dad’s calls for several days and so he reported her missing. She was then found dead by police officers.

The star, also known as Julie Diablotine, was found in her apartment in a southern suburb of Paris, Corbeil-Essonnes, on Thursday (March 6), along with traces of blood and bottles of nitrous oxide, known as laughing gas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation has been opened and an autopsy is expected to establish the cause of death, Le Parisien reports. Police do not currently suspect criminal behaviour was involved in her death.

The influencer had nearly 40,000 followers on Instagram and was also active OnlyFans. She had previously been very responsive to friends and family when they tried to contact her.

After being contacted by her dad, police attended her apartment at around midday and found it locked from the inside. They called for the assistance of firefighters, and together they gained entry to the property and found her body near the front door.

OnlyFans model and influencer Julie Diablotine, also known as Juli Luxie, has been found dead at home at the age of 21. Photo by Instagram/@lajuliepop. | Instagram/@lajuliepop

Her dad told authorities his daughter had been feeling “depressed” before she died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After news of her death broke online many tributes were left to her from her loved ones and fans. Her ex-boyfriend, influencer TheKairi78, posted an emotional message on TikTok, which said: “I really loved her. I’ve never loved someone as much as her. We didn’t have time to say goodbye. . . It’s too hard . . . I know it’s too late, if I did things differently you might still be here. Rest in peace.”

A woman called Florine said: “Rest in peace my super friend, I love you” with a love heart emoji. A fan said: “May she rest in peace too young to leave.” Someone else said: “She was a rose that asked to be watered with love and kindness. Let's leave her now she has gone to join the stars.”

If you need to talk to someone, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.