The wife of a Youtuber who died a month after he suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident has remembered their last weekend together which was full of ‘joy’.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evelyn Cross has also thanked the fans of her late husband, influencer Andrew Cross, who was known as 'Desert Drifter' on YouTube, for their support and love since he died on March 4, a day after his family had made the “agonising” decision to turn off his life support machine.

34-year-old Cross was seriously injured in a car accident on the night of Friday January 31. The 34-year-old social media star, who was a desert adventurer and former Grand Canyon tour guide, sustained a severe traumatic brain injury in the accident. He was rushed to hospital and immediately given brain surgery to bring a bleed on his brain under control. He had been in intensive care ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day of his death, his elder sister Jenna Spooner took to a Caring Bridge page which had been set up to update Cross’ friends and fans on his condition, to say that he had sadly died. She wrote: “Hi friends, Andrew’s spirit is free, surrounded by light & love. He went to be with the Lord today, March 4 at 10:50 AM MST (5.50pm UK time). It was peaceful and full of love in the room with Evelyn by his side, his parents and close friends nearby.”

Now, Evelyn has returned to the page to share her memory of the last weekend she shared with Cross, just a few days before the car accident. She shared that they went on a “little mountain retreat” on the weekend of January 25/26. “Andrew was stoked on the snow and wanted us to get into the mountains for the weekend to unplug from our phones, connect with each other, give thanks for the past year and dream about the year ahead,” she said.

“It was a weekend I will always treasure. One of the things that came from that weekend was this sense that we were supposed to lean into the word joy in the year ahead. I’ve thought about that often since January 31. I’ve dwelled on the fact that Andrew is getting to experience the fullness of joy for all eternity right now.”

Influencer Andrew Cross, aged 34, who was known as 'Desert Drifter' on YouTube, died in March after suffering a traumatic brain injury in a car accident in January. Photo by Facebook/@/andrew.cross.58726. | Facebook/@/andrew.cross.58726

She went on to explain that she has been feeling both grief and joy since her husband’s untimely death. “It brings a smile to my face just writing and imagining that. And while I’m mysteriously still on this side of heaven without my love, I have been genuinely astounded that I’ve somehow been able to experience and recognize a great deal of joy, beauty and goodness myself in the last month or so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She concluded: “What’s even more astounding is that it’s truly the purest joy I’ve ever felt. The waves of grief come frequently, often unannounced, and they hit hard. Yet, by the grace of God, I’ve learned that I can trust that my joy will be renewed yet again.”

Evelyn, who had been married to Cross since July 2021, added that “one of the things that I’m learning about grief is that it’s love’s twin sister.” She also thanked his fans for sharing their love for him, which she said had bought her comfort since his untimely death. She said: “ Thank you. Those two words don’t seem to do justice the overwhelming gratitude I feel for the many people that have prayed, sent cards/flowers/gifts, emailed, donated, created videos in Andrew’s honour, posted to the caring bridge/obituary page/youtube comments, stepped in to take things off my plate, etc. I have months worth of little treasures ahead of me to sort through. Thank you.”

Influencer Andrew Cross, aged 34, who was known as 'Desert Drifter' on YouTube, suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident on Friday January 31. He is pictured with his wife Evelyn. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

Cross was hit from behind at high speed while sitting at a stop light, sister Spooner said on Facebook. Talking about her brother’s legacy previously, she wrote online: “Andrew really lived life to the fullest, and his story & impact isn’t over yet. It’s been wonderful to get to know him in new ways as we’ve seen photos and stories shared by so many. We look forward to more of that as we honour a life well lived.”

A few days prior to Cross’ death, Spooner had informed fans that it was approaching the maximum amount of time that her brother was allowed length of care in the Intensive Care Unit. At that time, on Friday February 28, she told fans that “important” decisions would need to be made about Cross’ future care and that he would either be moved to comfort care, with no more life support, or taken to a long term acute care hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added, however, that “the statistics about Andrew’s likelihood to have a moderate recovery, or even regain consciousness, are discouraging. And it seems like the more info we get, the bleaker the picture.”

Cross, who had set up his Youtube channel in 2023 and has 400,000 followers, was on his way back from filming a video at Bears Ears National Monument, Utah, when he was involved in the car accident. The precise circumstances of the incident are still not clear.

A GoFundMe page had been set up by family friend Hannah Schweitzer to help Cross’ family pay for his medical expenses. At the time of writing, on the morning of Thursday March 20, almost $520,000 (around £400,000) has been raised.