An influencer has died after battling an illness, her husband has announced to her shocked fans on her last Youtube video.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During one of Donna Jordan's routine YouTube tutorials on crafts, the topic being how make and add "drop diamonds" to her quilts, her husband Matt came on screen and told viewers that his wife had died.

The first 12 minutes of the video appeared to be just the same as Donna’s other popular crafting videos, where she explained how to follow along the patten and what kind of fabric was needed for the quilt she had made using designs from her brand, Jordan Fabrics. But, then the video suddenly stopped and Matt appeared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hi everyone. I'm Matt Jordan, and this video will end right here," he told her 705,000 subscribers, explaining that their son James was unable to cut an ending for it. He went on: “Donna has been battling an illness for a few years now, and the last three months it got more acute and she needed more treatments."

He then announced that his wife, of Oregon, United States, died on Friday (March 14) at around 4am, before recalling how they met and their decades long love story, along with Donna's joy from making quilts. He did not give any more information about the illness she had.

"We've been basically working on our craft of fabric and quilting and quilts for about 50 years," he said. Donna loved what she did. She couldn't believe she could make money cutting quilts, making quilts and teaching people how to do them. It was such a blessing to her, and I hope a blessing to you all. We just will miss her greatly here."

Crating Youtuber Donna Jordan has died after battling a long illness, her husband has announced. Photo by Youtube/@jordanfabrics8380. | Youtube/@jordanfabrics8380

He then spoke more about his and Donna’s family, showing viewers a photo of their daughters Michelle and Monica and their sons James and Peter. Matt then assured fans that they will continued to produce "all kinds" of content on Donna’s behalf and continue her legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becoming emotional, he concluded: "In the meantime, we will just honour Donna for the person she was. I'm just so happy and blessed honestly to have her be a part of my life, and I hope you all enjoyed her in your life also." The video then ended with a montage of Donna in happy times and with her friends and family.

Many fans shared their condolences and tributes on the video, which Matt has now titled ‘Celebration Of Life: Donna Jordan - Drop Diamonds’. One said: "I cried for a lady I never met but felt like I knew from the many tutorials I have watched. My sympathy to the Jordan family. She will be deeply missed." "So sorry for your loss. I found myself crying for a lady I never met but who provided me (and many more like myself) with the inspiration to quilt. Thank you Donna. Blessings to all the family," another echoed.

A third person said: “This was such a shock! I feel like I've lost my best friend in quilting! Donna was such a blessing and a wonderful teacher. She enabled me to begin my quilting journey for real back in 2014. She made me realize I could do it without fear of doing it wrong. I love you, Donna, and will miss your smiling face and happy character so very much! Rest in peace. May God bless and keep your family in his wonderfully caring arms.”

In response to the many caring comments, Donna’s son James replied and said: “We love you all so much, thank for watching and sharing quilting with us for so many years. I filmed my mum on a cell phone for 8+ years and truly enjoyed spending every minute with her. She was such a caring, funny person full of joy and had such a passion for quilting. We loved sharing everything with all of you.”