A candlelight vigil is being held for a nursing influencer who died giving birth to her first child after she struggled with fertility for two years.

Hailey Okula died in March, minutes after she gave birth to her much longed-for son Crew, who she and her husband Matthew had conceived through IVF.

Matthew announced the news of his wife’s sudden death via her Instagram. He wrote: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share the devastating news of the unexpected passing of my beautiful wife, Hailey Marie Okula, due to complications from childbirth. Words cannot convey the depth of the loss I feel. Hailey was more than I could have ever dreamed of in a wife and partner."

Earlier today, (Tuesday April 8), he returned to Instagram to give another heartbreaking tribute to “the most incredible woman”. Alongside a montage of photos of the couple throughout their relationship, he wrote: “Thank you for all the beautiful memories we created together. Thank you for loving me, for traveling the world with me, and for filling our life with laughter, joy, and unforgettable moments. You gave me a love that was so deep, so real, and so unconditional. I will carry that with me for the rest of my life.”

He went on to say that he would ensure their newborn son would know all about her. He said: “I promise to tell Crew all about you—about your spirit, your strength, your kindness, and the incredible adventures we shared. I can’t wait to show him the pictures, to tell him the stories, and to make sure he knows just how amazing his mom was.” “I miss you more than words can say. I love you endlessly, Hailey,” he concluded.

Hailey, aged 33, died shortly after giving birth to baby Crew on Saturday March 29. Matthew later revealed Hailey’s official cause of death and said that, minutes after their first son was born via C-Section, his wife went into cardiac arrest after suffering an amniotic fluid embolism (AFE). He told Fox 11 Los Angeles: “There’s no treatment. There’s no way of [diagnosing] it."

Matthew has also said in the same interview that Hailey was able to see their baby boy for a split second before she passed away - a memory he will always cherish. “She was able to see him for a split second, and I'm always going to remember that, he said. “[Her death] just came upon me so quickly and unexpectedly.”

Nursing influencer Hailey Okula, who died in childbirth after struggling with fertility for two years and finally falling pregnant with her son through IVF. Photo by Instagram/@rnnewgrads. | Instagram/@rnnewgrads

Hailey was ER nurse and had 420, 000 followers on Instagram, where she was known simply as nurse Hailey. She had launched her RN New Grads program in 2019 to support newly graduated nurses. On the website it states that it offers "educational resources, interview help.” Matthew has also confirmed on Instagram that the program will continue in his wife’s honour.

He said: “Hailey poured her heart into this business, and we are committed to continuing her vision in her honor. RNnewgrads is still fully operational, with the exception of apparel sales at this time. All digital cheat sheets, physical interview notecards, and other resources are still available as usual.”

Fellow nurse friend Lauren Ignacio also posted on Instagram about the details of a candlelit vigil which will be held in her late friend’s honour. It will be held on Saturday April 26 at 6.30pm at SeaLegs at the Beach, Huntington Beach, California. She wrote: “Let’s light the night with love as we honour and remember a remarkable individual who impacted so many lives.”

Hailey had been very open about "dealing with infertility for almost two years”, but then in September she announced the "indescribable" news that she was pregnant. She went on to share lots of updates about her pregnancy with her fans in the months which followed as she excitedly waited for her first child’s birth.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Matthew and baby Crew in the wake of Hailey’s tragic death. The page raised more than $400,000 as of the morning of Tuesday April 8. The money will be used for funeral and memorial expenses for Hailey, household bills and utilities, future baby supplies and childcare for Crew.