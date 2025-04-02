Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mum influencer has told of her heartbreak after her 22-month-old son died in an accident at home as a mirror fell on him when he played.

Parenting influencer Lindsay Dewey has just shared the tragic news that her baby son Reed died in February after an unsecured mirror fell on top of him.

On her Instagram Stories, the star explained what happened to lead to the fatal incident, saying the toddler was playing with a suction cup bowl by sticking it onto a mirror and pulling it back and forth. She said that after he’d done that a few times, and motion caused the mirror to fall forward, landing on top of him at their home in Idaho.

Dewey, who is a mum-of-three, said that she didn't know he was using the bowl as a toy until it was too late. She had last seen him playing with magnetic tiles, she said, and added that she just 10 feet away from her son at the time and cooking a meal in another room.

She only became aware of the tragic accident when she heard the crash as the mirror fell down. She rushed in to the room where her son was, and she managed to lift it off of Reed within “five seconds”, despite its “heavy duty" weight.

She went on: "When it initially happened. I was so confused as to HOW it happened . . . There is no way our kids are strong enough to move it [the mirror], let alone pull it down on themselves. And we knew that so the urgency to anchor it [to the wall] wasn't there.

Influencer Lindsay Dewey with her husband Eric and their late son Reed. The 22-month-old tot died when a mirror fell on him at home as he played.

“It seemed impossible for it to just randomly fall down for no reason considering its placement and weight. But when I picked it up and leaned it back on the wall, I noticed his bowl was stuck to it . . . I figured out EXACTLY how it happened."

The grief-stricken star continued and described herself as particularly "protective mum," saying that she has child locks on windows, doors, gates, outlets and more, and also anchors on heavy furniture items like dressers and chests. She also said that mirror which killed her young son was usually stabilised by a chair in front of it, but that it had been moved out of the way so that they could clean after their dog urinated on their rug.

"There were so many details that led up to this being a perfect storm. All in all, just a tragic unexpected accident. That we can never take back," Dewey concluded. She also said that “never in a million years” did she think something like this could happen.

Reed was rushed to the hospital after the accident, where he fell into a coma due to his injuries. He had limited pupil response, breathing autonomy and brain functionality due to swelling, Dewey further explained on her Instagram Stories. Days later, doctors sadly determined that Reed was brain dead.

Dewey shared that after Reed’s tragic death she and her husband Eric decided to donate his organs to five recipients. "I’ve been telling myself 'if he doesn’t get his miracle, he will become one’, and that’s the only thing that’s getting me through,” she said. “Even though his wasn’t saved, he is saving lives.”

She went on: "The worst day of our lives became the best day of someone else’s and for that I will forever be grateful for our little hero baby. You’re someone’s miracle, Reed Michael. 5 little kids miracle to be exact. I couldn’t stop thinking about the families who got the best call of their life, their answered prayer. Even though this is not fair on every single level, we’re so proud of you baby."